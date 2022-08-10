Bats show few signs of aging while hibernating





Large brown bats (Eptesicus fuscus) may age more slowly during hibernation Jay Ondreika/Shutterstock Hibernating bats can age more slowly than when they are active. They are the second type of hibernating animal found to do this, the other being marmots, suggesting that this mechanism may be widespread among hibernators. 2021, Steve Horvath at the University of California, Los Angeles and his colleagues Found a hibernating yellow-bellied marmot (yellow-bellied marmot) is slow epigenetic clockThe clock is an algorithm-based test devised by Horvath that measures the accumulation of specific chemical markers on an animal’s DNA to calculate an individual’s biological age. now, Gerald Wilkinson Doctors at the University of Maryland applied the same technique to hibernating brown bear bat species (Epthetic Brown), they also found that they also showed a decrease in aging biomarkers during hibernation. The team analyzed DNA samples collected from 15 E. Brown Bat. These were collected in winter when bats hibernate and in summer when they are active. “The nice thing about our system is that we can catch the same animals that are hibernating and hibernating,” says Wilkinson. “So individual differences are very controlled. It’s very easy to see what happens.” Researchers examined differences in epigenetic biomarkers (chemical groups added or removed from DNA base pairs) between hibernating and active animals and found that about 3,000 biomarkers differed. found to be expressed. Of these, about three-quarters (77.5%) were associated with “switching off” genes. This can lead to the suppression of certain bodily processes during hibernation. The remaining quarter that “turn on” genes “are more likely to effectively turn on factors that control or regulate metabolism,” Wilkinson said. Given that marmots and bats aren’t particularly close on the evolutionary tree, the findings add weight to the idea that hibernation slows the aging process in a wide range of species, says Wilkinson. This finding helps provide important insight into the mechanisms underlying hibernation’s ability to slow aging. Kimberly Krautkramer at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. It makes sense that hibernating animals age more slowly, he says Christopher Turville At the University of Western Sydney in Australia, it could extend the period of successful breeding that was hampered by hibernation. Journal reference: Proceedings of the Royal Society B, DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.0635 More on these topics:

