Health
Symptoms, Vaccines and What Professionals Want to Know
- CDC has reported over 7,500 monkeypox cases in the United States.
- The World Health Organization says children are more likely to get sick than adults.
- Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure and may be accompanied by fever and rash.
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in the United States and children prepare to return to school, some parents fear the outbreak will reach the young children in their classes.
Illinois health officials said Friday that dozens of children may have been exposed to the monkeypox virus after a childcare worker tested positive outside Champaign, Illinois. No cases have been reported, but all adults and children have been tested. according to the statement.
As of 3 August, of the more than 8,900 monkeypox cases reported in the country, only 2 had childhood infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s what parents should know about the virus and what to do if their child gets it.
Do children get monkeypox?
Experts say the majority of cases occur in adult men who have sex with men, but there are indications that the virus may diverge from this community.
Health experts say it’s possible and even expected to see infections in children. But it’s not as common as other viruses.
Dr. Ivkan Kal, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine and Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Prevention at Duke University Medical Center, said: “But children can get infected.”
The World Health Organization and CDC say children are more likely to develop serious illness and complications from monkeypox than teenagers and adults, especially children under the age of eight.
Symptoms of monkeypox in children
Monkeypox symptoms usually begin within three weeks of exposure, according to the CDC. fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle aches, back pain, headache, respiratory symptoms, rash, According to the CDC.
During the current outbreak in adults, the rash was often located on or near the genitals or anus, but can also appear in other areas such as the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. Some people develop symptoms such as , followed by a rash 1 to 4 days later. Others will first see a rash and then start feeling sick or just have a rash.
What does a monkeypox rash look like?
Health experts say children are prone to rashes, so it’s important for parents to see a health care provider if their child develops a rash.
Some monkeypox rashes look like other viruses and skin diseases such as chickenpox, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, herpes, measles, and skin allergic reactions such as eczema.
Kalu recommends that parents take pictures of the rash and monitor its progress. If it looks the same and hasn’t gotten worse or crusted, it’s “very unlikely it’s monkeypox.”
Also, in the absence of known exposures or prolonged skin-to-skin contact with a person with a confirmed case, the rash in children is unlikely to be monkeypox.
“It might happen in a nursery school, but it’s not as common,” Cal said. and that some people have prolonged skin-to-skin contact.”
Dr. Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago Medical Corner Children’s Hospital, said that even if a child does go to a pediatrician with a fever and rash, they are unlikely to be tested for monkeypox without known exposure. said.
What to do if your child has monkeypox
Guidance issued by the CDC recommends that children with monkeypox should be closely monitored throughout the illness.
Similar to quarantine measures associated with COVID-19, monkeypox-infected children should avoid contact with uninfected people and pets until the rash has healed, the scabs have sloughed off, and a new layer of skin has formed. is needed.
During quarantine, the CDC recommends that children cover the affected area to prevent it from scratching or touching the eye.
“If there is an actual lesion in the eyeball, it can cause inflammation and scarring that can affect vision,” says Bartlett.
Caregivers should bandage the affected skin area and avoid skin-to-skin contact with infected children. Disposable gloves should also be worn when changing bandages or clothing covering a child’s rash.
Can children be vaccinated against monkeypox?
The monkeypox vaccine Jynneos is approved for emergency use and may be recommended for children under the age of 18 with monkeypox.
Marketed under the brand name Tpoxx, Tecovirimat can also be used to treat children at high risk for severe monkeypox disease, including children under the age of 8 who have a history of immunodeficiency or skin disease.
However, health experts say children are more likely to contract other rash-causing diseases, such as chickenpox and measles, than monkeypox virus, and recommend that parents keep their children’s vaccination schedules up to date. It says it does.
“There are other vaccine-preventable infections that can cause fevers and rashes. This is a great time to make sure your child is up to date with all routine vaccines. said Cal.
Although it is possible for a child to catch monkeypox at home, Bartlett said he was “not at all concerned about transmission” at school.
“It can be a problem, so be careful, but you don’t have to spend a lot of time worrying about individual children at school right now.
