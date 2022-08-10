Nearly 1 million children in London provided polio boosters after virus was detected in sewage









CNN

—

Children living in London will be offered an additional dose polio vaccine following the discovery of Poliovirus in sewage In the UK capital, health officials announced Wednesday. The British Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization said targeted inactivated polio vaccine boosters should be offered to all children aged 1 to 9 in all London districts. rice field. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement announcing the move, “This will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis and help reduce the further spread of the virus. About 1 million children of that age live in the London area, according to the latest data from the UK Office for National Statistics. UKHSA said a total of 116 virus isolates were identified in 19 sewage samples collected in London between February and July. Most samples contained vaccine-like virus, but some showed “sufficient mutation to be classified as a vaccine-derived poliovirus.” UKHSA said this is all the more concerning because such viruses “behave like wild polio and, in rare cases, can cause cases of paralysis in unvaccinated individuals”. Officials emphasized that the vaccination promotion is a preventive measure. “No cases of polio have been reported and the risk is low for the majority of the fully vaccinated population. However, areas of London where the poliovirus is endemic have the lowest vaccination coverage. We know that,” said UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba. polio It is caused by an enterovirus called poliovirus. Polio was one of the world’s most feared diseases until Dr. Jonas Salk invented his vaccine and tested its safety in 1954. According to the World Health Organization, by 1988 there were 350,000 reported cases of polio worldwide. About 1 in 4 people infected will have flu-like symptoms, such as a sore throat, fever, fatigue, nausea, headache, and stomach pain. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 200 of her will develop more serious symptoms such as tingling or numbness in her legs, brain and spinal cord infections, and paralysis. There is no cure for polio. Treatments to address symptoms include medications to relax and heat the muscles and physical therapy to stimulate the muscles. However, polio paralysis is permanent. The last case of polio in the UK was in 1984, according to a UKHSA statement. “Decades before we introduced polio immunization programs, about 8,000 people developed paralysis each year,” Saliba added. According to the WHO program, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, there are three strains of the virus, two of which have been eradicated globally. One strain of wild poliovirus is still circulating in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Infection can also occur if not enough children in the community are vaccinated. Last month, a person from Rockland County, New York Diagnosed Polio is the first confirmed case in the United States in almost a decade. Unvaccinated young adults began to experience weakness and paralysis, Dr. Patricia Schnabel-Rupert of the County Health Board said at the time. This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/10/europe/polio-vaccine-children-london-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos