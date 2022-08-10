Three Futures of the Monkeypox Epidemic





Still, doing nothing for countries in West and Central Africa, where monkeypox was first identified decades ago and is endemic, has made the road more thorny. 2017 onwardsThe vaccine is not arrive There; Western countries, including the United States, are scrambling for limited supplies. Nigeria is believed to be the source of the current international epidemic, via a long chain of transmission that involved several European countries before reaching the United States. , monkeypox can’t be well controlled either there or anywhere. “If global equity issues are not addressed, random imports may find their way back elsewhere if vaccines and treatments do not reach Nigeria or the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Gödel said. increase. Along this middle road, monkeypox continues to spread in low-income countries that cannot afford the vaccine or the infrastructure for testing. It is regularly re-imported into rich countries, with or without protected populations, depending on how prevalent vaccination programs are. For men who have sex with other men, it still does, especially where straight-seeming cultural pressures, systemic racism, or simple poverty make access to gender identity-sensitive health care difficult. It’s a persistent threat. Infuriatingly, the rest of the world is fine with it. Option 3: Dead End Then there’s the worst case. Monkeypox cannot be controlled. In this imaginary future, monkeypox slips through the imperfect containment created by the inadequate vaccine supply, through social networks of men who have sex with other men, through other sexual partners and family members. , infecting the rest of society, especially patients. Vulnerable immune systems, such as the elderly, pregnant and children. “The worst epidemiological case is where there is persistent and efficient human-to-human transmission outside of sex,” said Dr. Director Jay Varma said. “Then it spreads like chickenpox in schools and nurseries, and we will be faced with a vaccine that has not yet been tested in children.” This is the path the US would choose if it refused to share its domestic inventory of vaccines and not affect its patent exclusivity to allow other countries to manufacture vaccines. Along this path, the federal government will not pressure the Food and Drug Administration to rapidly test new split-dose regimens, nor will it seek to involve gay community organizations. Adaptively designed clinical trials It helps to deploy regimens more quickly. It also does not induce drug and device manufacturers to develop cheaper point-of-care tests that can further reduce time to diagnosis. Epidemiologist Mary Bassett, director of the François-Xavier Bagnou Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and current New York State Health Commissioner, declared a public health emergency before the White House did. .declare The epidemic follows the rift to society. That was true with Covid as well. The sickness, disability, and death it brought across the country hit people of color, people in poor neighborhoods, and those without the political access to defend themselves the hardest. The grim reality of the pox epidemic is that it cuts those cracks even deeper, taking the greatest toll on those who cannot bear it. In the economic and political turmoil imposed by Covid, the inability to organize an effective response may have been inevitable. You should never run into the same problem twice. “If there’s one important lesson here, it’s that we’re really connected, as if we needed another reminder. Weak links everywhere are everywhere.” It’s a threat.”

