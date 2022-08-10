How to handle a monkeypox conversation with an employee





Good morning — it’s amber! Today, Fortune’s Paige McGlauflin delves into how leaders can and should communicate about monkeypox in the workplace. It’s a tough conversation to be sure, but employees are looking to their employers for guidance. Read below.

With the sudden arrival of COVID-19, employers scrambled to inform workers of safety protocols and set policies. Then he’s over two years later another virus is trying to do the same.

The United States confirmed more than 7,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox last week.Xavier Becerra Secretary of Health and Human Services Declared This is a public emergency and in states such as California, New York and Illinois Declared own emergency. With the pandemic still in the minds of employers, many are wondering what safeguards should be put in place at this time.

To date, there is no workplace-specific response required for monkeypox, and neither CDC nor OSHA have declared the outbreak an occupational hazard. For now, employment lawyers are advising companies to monitor government guidance as the disease progresses. “We always advise employers to follow and follow CDC recommendations when it comes to infectious diseases,” said Adam Young, partner at Seyfarth Shaw and a workplace health and safety attorney. luck. “At this time, the CDC has not declared it a non-healthcare occupational hazard that employers must address.” But that doesn’t mean employers should keep workers a secret about how they assess the spread of monkeypox, preventive measures, and what it means for the workplace. “The first step is to ensure that employees are properly educated about the symptoms. This will be very important in keeping monkeypox out of the workplace and in containing and mitigating the threat.” said Michelle Strowhiro, an employment attorney and partner at McDermott Will and Emery.. Gives basic information about the disease. symptoms and how Spread, to distribute existing resources. SHRM shared a note template for HR personnel, and luck I recently published an article abusive language Some myths about monkeypox. Employers must also address sick leave for infected employees. According to the CDC, the incubation period for monkeypox is approximately one to two weeks, and the illness usually lasts two to four weeks. The duration of monkeypox infection is average Seven days of sick leave that an employee receives each year. Companies that offer hybrid options may want to rely on remote work if infected employees feel good enough to continue working. Conversely, an infected employee may need to take medical leave. Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The spike in monkeypox cases may be natural to feel like déjà vu, but there is a silver lining for HR officials. From sick leave policies to vaccine mandates, the many muscles built to respond to COVID can help bring on meaty monkeypox. response. “Now is the time to evolve [your] We have changed our COVID-19 policy to a safer policy that includes monkeypox, covering the symptoms of monkeypox and what to do if you have symptoms or test positive,” Strowhiro said. said. Employers should also be vigilant in stopping workplace harassment and prejudice, especially against gay and bisexual men, caused by misinformation.but many Confirmed monkeypox cases are men who have sex with men, making anyone susceptible. You can reflect your response to harassment of people and Asian American employees. HR professionals are trained to handle sensitive medical information, but they should clearly demonstrate company policy. For example, how do you plan to notify colleagues who have been in close contact with an infected person?HR leaders need to be transparent about any company won’t Discloses the infected employee’s name, privileged information, etc. Finally, people leaders need to ensure that their responses are science-based. Young recommends referring employees to agencies such as the CDC to ask additional questions. “to some extent [that] We provide information, but we want to base our information on the most robust scientific information released by reputable government sources,” he said. Paige McGroughlin

Learning platform today Skillsoft has announced a new partnership with Coursera to integrate Coursera for Business courses, video clips and resources into Skillsoft's enterprise platform. Companies with Skillsoft accounts will be able to provide their employees with access to Skills content. A longtime veteran of his edtech field in the corporate world, his Skillsoft positions integration as a way for employers to reskill and upskill their workforce to address the current skills shortage in the workplace. This partnership Larger Trends I Observed More recently, at L&D, 'learning in the flow'. More and more companies are looking for ways to make it easier for their employees to learn continuously without having to enroll in different courses on different platforms. Skillsoft Chief His People His Officer Kristi Hummel said: luck Learn more about how streamlining the learning process facilitates skills training: "Multiple service platforms can be confusing and get in the way of delivering the best possible employee experience. You need to meet learners where they are, via modalities that offer individualized experiences on different subjects, and leaving this untethered to multiple platforms can be cumbersome for employees. and frankly, it does not provide rich analytics for companies to effectively understand and benchmark their workforce transformation progress." —Christy Hummel

