How Worried Should I Be About Monkeypox in Central Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As monkeypox cases rise in Texas and across the country, so do the questions. Most cases occur among men who participate in sexual activity with other men, but health officials say anyone can become infected.

“We really need the community to stand with us,” Austin Travis County Health Official Dr. Desmar Walks said at a news briefing on Tuesday. Monkeypox declared public health emergency.

It begs the question: Exactly how much should we worry?

“Kind of minimal risk, maybe 1 in 100,000, 1 in 1,000,000. Can you do it? Sure. But I mean, you could have won the Powerball, too.” says Dr.

Aloji, who is also a member of the governor’s COVID-19 task force, said the general public could contract the virus, but the risks are not the same for everyone.

“I think it’s important to put the brakes on and say, ‘I understand that 98 to 99 percent of people who get monkeypox are MSM, or men who have sex with men,'” he said. said. “I think we’re doing ourselves a disservice as a community and as a country when we market the risks of these things in the same way.”

Alozie said she was disappointed that public health officials seemed to be sending out such messages.

“If I had to list the top 10 health concerns you have, it wouldn’t be on your list.

Alozie said doctors and authorities should instead focus on the groups most at risk and increase access to testing.

“What our public health department has to do is focus on how to get vaccines, how to get treatment,” he said.

For others, he said, the risk doesn’t compare to COVID-19, which can be airborne and caught in a classroom, bus, home, or party.

“They’re not in the same galaxy,” Aloji said. “[It’s] Even if someone has monkeypox in the same room as you, it’s very unlikely that you’ll catch it just by being in the same room. ”

This is the approach Audrey Silva is taking with her family.

“As long as we pay attention, don’t overreact, and take the right steps to act, I don’t think it will explode,” said Silva, who has two children in elementary school.

Richard Grijalva is also unconcerned about sending second graders to school because of monkeypox, but believes school districts need to be more transparent with parents.

“I think it’s the duty of the school or school district to provide the best information available,” Grijalva said.

Another viewer wrote to KXAN asking what the Austin Independent School District was doing to prevent the spread of monkeypox after classes began.

A spokesman for the AISD told KXAN that it was following the APH’s recommendations but did not provide further details.

KXAN also asked if they had talked to their parents about the disease. He hasn’t heard about it yet.

Aloji said parents should not be concerned with sending their children back to school.

“Again, let me be clear, it is very unlikely. It’s highly unlikely,” Aloji explained.