Scientists monitor newly detected virus after 35 infected in China





paper An international team of scientists is monitoring a new virus that has infected at least 35 people. eastern china believed to have emerged potentially shrew and passed on to humans. A virus called Langya henipa virus (LayV) has been reported in patients from Shandong and Henan provinces of China, where symptoms include fever and fatigue, with cough, nausea, headache, and vomiting also reported. The findings are highlighted in his August 4th letter by researchers from China, Singapore and Australia. in the New England Journal of Medicine. There have been no deaths or serious illnesses reported in cases of langya henipa virus, so “no need to panic,” said Duke-NUS College of Medicine professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and one of the researchers involved in the study. One Wang Linfa said. China’s state-run English-language paper Global Times. However, Linfa added that there is still reason to be cautious, according to the paper, as many related viruses have unpredictable consequences when they infect humans. Scientists tested 25 small animal species and found the LayV virus in 27% of wild shrews. They said this suggested that the shrew may be a “natural reservoir” for LayV. About 5% of dogs and about 2% of goats were also positive. File – A wild shrew is depicted. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, suggesting that “infection in the human population may be sporadic,” the scientists wrote. However, they added that the patient sample size was too small to rule out human-to-human transmission. What is Rangavirus? According to researchers, LayV is with hay fever virus, a category of zoonotic viruses that can be spread between animals and humans. Specifically, LayV is most closely related to his Mojiang henipavirus discovered in southern China in 2012. Related to the deaths of three minersaccording to researchers. At a press conference on Sunday, Taiwan Center for Disease Control He said the lab would conduct genome sequencing and develop standardized procedures to enhance surveillance for new viruses. In general, zoonotic diseases are very common. Scientists estimate that 3 out of 4 of the new or emerging infections in humans originate in animals. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United Nations warns against zoonotic diseases Warning in 2020 report More viruses will be transferred from animals to humans as habitats are affected by wildlife exploitation, unsustainable agricultural practices and the climate crisis. Based on current research, LayV is unlikely to develop into what the world has experienced with COVID-19, said François Ballou, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London. “At this stage, LayV doesn’t look like a repeat of Covid-19,” said Balloux. wrote on twitter“But this is a further reminder of the looming threat posed by the many pathogens circulating in wild and domestic populations that can infect humans.” This story was reported from Cincinnati.

