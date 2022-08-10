Atrial heart disease increases dementia risk







Atrial heart disease was associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. According to researchers, there was little mediation of the effects of atrial fibrillation or stroke.





Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, An assistant professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and colleagues analyzed 5,078 participants who completed the fifth visit in the 2011-2013 ARIC cohort study. Vascular contribution to dementia “Our thinking about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is a little more complicated than we originally thought, and there is growing evidence that the contribution of blood vessels to dementia is very important,” Johansen told Healio. rice field. “Atrial fibrillation is associated with dementiabut atrial heart disease, a condition of atrial dysfunction separate from atrial fibrillation, has not been previously associated with dementia. And recognizing that we must do a better job than we are currently doing to prevent the onset of cognitive decline, we decided to conduct this study. Participants were considered to have atrial heart disease if they met at least one of the following criteria:N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide of at least 250 pg/mL; or left atrial volume index of at least 34 mL/m2 About transthoracic echocardiography. After using Cox regression to determine the relationship between atrial heart disease and dementia, the researchers used structural equation modeling techniques to determine to what extent the relationship is mediated by atrial fibrillation and stroke. did. Thirty-four percent of the cohort (mean age 75 years, 59% female, 21% black) had atrial heart disease, and 763 participants developed dementia during a mean follow-up of 6.12 years, researchers said. is writing Atrial heart disease was associated with elevated dementia risk (adjusted HR = 1.35; 95% CI, 1.16–1.58), the relationship was even stronger if participants met at least two criteria for atrial heart disease (aHR = 1.54; 95% CI, 1.25–1.89). rice field. researcher. Atrial heart disease remained associated with dementia when participants with atrial fibrillation were excluded (aHR = 1.31; 95% CI, 1.12-1.55), as was when participants with stroke were excluded. (aHR = 1.28; 95% CI, 1.09–1.52). ), wrote Johansen and his colleagues. Researchers found that 4% of the impact of atrial heart disease on dementia was mediated by AF (P. = .005) and stroke was 9% of the effect (P. = .048). Know your vascular risk “Atrial heart disease is a concept that has only been defined since 2014,” Johansen told Healio. “We are still trying to understand exactly how to implement it in clinical care. Currently, we are looking for atrial heart disease due to symptomatic heart disease, but the subclinical state of atrial dysfunction may be related to these changes in cognition over time. It may be enough to connect.” There is not yet enough evidence that atrial heart disease causes dementia, but studies that carefully controlled for confounding factors have pointed to a link between them, Johansen told Healio. For more information: Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, can be reached by [email protected].

