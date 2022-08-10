Monkeypox is transmitted from humans, not monkeys, according to the World Health Organization





Comments on this story comment With monkeypox cases surging around the world, it’s not the right time to be a monkey. In recent years, primates have been physically attacked, poisoned and stoned, and even killed in Brazil, according to local media reports, citing police sources. At least 10 marmosets and capuchin monkeys were found showing signs of poisoning and aggression last week, raising concerns that they may have been poisoned, according to Brazilian news site G1. Seven monkeys have died and the remaining monkeys are being observed in a zoo in the city of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, São Paulo. The assault led to the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox global health emergency LAST MONTH — Despite the virus’ name, a reminder that monkeys shouldn’t be blamed for its transmission. “What people need to know very clearly is that human-to-human transmission is happening.” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told reporters Tuesday. “You shouldn’t attack animals.” “It’s a close contact infection. So the concern is where in the human population it is being transmitted and what humans can do to protect themselves from acquiring and transmitting the virus. Work was underway to consider whether the name should be changed. Brazilian official believe it is possible They also noted that the “deliberate” attacks may be linked to animal trafficking, but said the recent virus outbreak was fueling antipathy and behavior towards monkeys. Following the attack, environmental gendarmes patrol the Rio Preto forest to prevent attacks on animals, local media reported. reportas the National Network Against Wildlife Trafficking condemned its attack on the “persecution” of monkeys and the “lack of information” in Brazilian society. Worldwide, there are approximately 32,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox. according to Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have been reported in 89 countries, with the outbreak being most pronounced in Europe, where most infections have been recorded following an outbreak that began in the spring. Countries that do not normally report monkeypox, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have also recorded spikes in cases, prompting health officials to implement plans to combat the outbreak. Similarly, Brazil, which had historically had no reports of monkeypox prior to this outbreak, has registered more than 2,131 cases. Mauricio Lacerda, a virologist at the Rio Preto Medical University, told local media that monkeys in Brazil pose no threat to locals when it comes to viruses. “What we are seeing in Brazil, Europe and the United States is … people who are sick and transmitted through close contact with other people. There is no evidence that the monkeypox virus is circulating in monkeys in Brazil. ‘ he said. “Don’t panic.” Also known as “monkeypox” It emerged after Danish researchers used primates to identify the virus — It is transmitted by many animals, including rats, dormouse, and squirrels, as well as non-human primates. Since the outbreak began in May, the majority of monkeypox cases have been recorded among gay or bisexual men, or men who have sex with men. Monkeypox is spread through close contact, including respiratory drops, bodily fluids, and contaminated items such as bedding and clothing. virus declared “Public Health Emergency” In the United States last month, health officials scrambled to provide better access to treatment, funding and vaccines as the number of cases climbed. among children in the United States. Limited supply of monkeypox vaccine expands under FDA plan “We urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and to tackle this virus responsibly,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Aug. 4.

