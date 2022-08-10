Polio vaccine boosters will be given to children in London where virus spreadsExBulletin





. Fareed Khan/AP

Fareed Khan/AP LONDON — Children aged 1 to 9 in London were eligible for a polio booster on Wednesday after UK health officials reported finding evidence virus spread Infections have been confirmed in several areas of the city, but no cases of paralytic disease have been found in humans. The UK Health and Security Agency has announced that it has detected a virus from the oral polio vaccine in sewage in London’s 8th Ward. Authorities’ analysis of virus samples suggested that “transmission is beyond the close-knit networks of several individuals.” Authorities have not identified anyone with the virus and said the risk to the wider population was low.The decision to provide boosters to young children was a precautionary measure, the company said. “This ensures a high level of protection from paralysis and helps reduce further spread,” officials said. The agency also said it was expanding sewage monitoring to at least 25 sites in London and across the country. Most people in the UK are vaccinated against polio in childhood. According to the World Health Organization, he has only 1 in 200 polio infections leading to paralysis. Most people do not show any symptoms. The Department of Health Security said it is working closely with WHO, U.S. and Israeli health authorities to investigate possible links to the poliovirus detected in those two countries. Kathleen O’Reilly, a polio expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the poliovirus circulating in London was “genetically linked” to recent confirmed cases in the United States and Israel. rice field. “Further research is needed to fully understand how they are related, but it shows that this virus can cause disease,” O’Reilly said in a statement. Polio is a disease that is often spread in water and primarily affects children under the age of five. Although it has been largely eradicated in developed countries, it is still endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of Africa. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, and muscle stiffness. Among people paralyzed by this disease, paralysis of the respiratory muscles can lead to death in up to 10% of cases. In rare cases, the live virus contained in the oral polio vaccine used in global efforts to eradicate the disease can mutate into a new form that is strong enough to cause new outbreaks. The Immunization Booster initiative in London will use an injectable polio vaccine without that risk. “Poliovirus-affected areas of London have the lowest vaccination coverage,” said Dr Vanessa Saliba, an epidemiologist at the Department of Health Security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/10/1116749510/polio-london-children-vaccine-booster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos