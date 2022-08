Placeholder while loading article action Walgreens contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco by shipping and dispensing addictive drugs without proper due diligence, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a 112-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer highlighted shortcomings of shipping companies. Nearly one-fifth of the oxycodone and hydrocodone tablets distributed nationwide at the height of the opioid crisisWalgreens, the only drug company sued in San Francisco that did not settle and went on trial in April, is in crisis for failing to stop questionable orders and illegal drug use and causing pollution. It was a great contribution,” Breyer wrote. “Walgreens has a regulatory obligation to take reasonable steps to prevent drugs from being diverted and harming the public,” Breyer wrote. “Evidence at trial established that Walgreens violated these obligations.” A trial will be held later to determine how much the company will have to pay the city to address the damage of the opioid crisis. Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said the company was “disappointed” by the decision and would appeal. “Like we said during this process, we never manufactured or sold opioids, nor did we distribute them to the ‘pill mills’ or internet pharmacies that fueled this crisis.” , endorses the professionalism and integrity of pharmacists who are committed community health professionals.” Peter Moosey, an attorney representing San Francisco and other communities across the country fighting drug companies, said the ruling could help in other cases. “Walgreens has been hiding, covering up, and getting away with the truth throughout this five-year litigation,” he said. “Walgreens knew no system existed to detect and stop questionable orders, but continued to ship opioids at an alarming pace to increase profits. San Francisco is now beginning the healing process. We are one step closer to.” The decision comes after the company reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida in May, halting its trial in state court. In November An Ohio jury found that the company, along with CVS and Walmart, contributed to the opioid crisis in two counties. — The first decision of its kind in a pharmacy case. This story is a work in progress and will be updated.

