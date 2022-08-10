



Story outline There were approximately 123,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2019, accounting for nearly 30% of cancer deaths that year. Researchers have found that smoking-related cancer deaths cost 2.2 million years of potential life expectancy (PYLL) lost and nearly $21 billion in lost income annually. Despite the advent of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, tobacco remains the most commonly used tobacco product. Smoking continues to cause the majority of cancer deaths in the United States each year, as the number of Americans who smoke has declined dramatically over the past few decades. U.S. adult smoking prevalence has fallen from more than 33% in 1980 to more than 12% in 2020, a record low. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But smoking still takes a toll on life expectancy and the economy in the United States, according to new research from the American Cancer Society. According to a new study published in International Journal of CancerThere will be approximately 123,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2019, accounting for nearly 30% of all cancer deaths that year, according to the WHO. Smoking-related cancers include cancers of the mouth, pharynx, esophagus, stomach, lungs, and bronchi. America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. The researchers also estimated potential years of life lost (PYLL) and lost income for adults aged 25 to 79. They found that cancer deaths attributed to smoking lead to his 2.2 million years her PYLL and nearly $21 billion in lost income annually. “Our study provides further evidence that smoking continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths and has a significant economic impact across the United States,” said lead author of the study, American Cancer Society. said in a statement. “We will continue to help individuals quit tobacco, prevent them from taking up tobacco, and work with elected officials at all levels of government to implement broadly and equitably proven tobacco control interventions. I have to,” Islami said. Mortality and PYLL were highest in states with weak tobacco control policies and high tobacco use, including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and West Virginia, according to the analysis. Researchers found that lifespans lost in these states were as high as 47%. Despite the advent of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, tobacco remains the most commonly used tobacco product. Published August 10, 2022

