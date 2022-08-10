Monkeypox Vaccine Chicago Clinic Opens By Appointment This Weekend





Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Health has a free monkeypox vaccine clinic in the city, but reservations are required. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), more than 2,000 reservation slots are available. Currently, those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox (MPV) are “prioritized” for vaccination. , “regardless of gender, gender, or sexual orientation.” CDPH said the shot is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender people over the age of 18. Multiple or anonymous sex partners, sex in social or sexual settings, sex in exchange for money or goods, and

I have never been infected with MPV in the past. early this weekCDPH said the city was expecting Another 20,000 Doses throughout the next few weeks or so. Chicago Commissioner Dr. Alison Alwadi said: Department of Public Health (CDPH.) “CDPH has worked closely with health care providers, clinics, and community-based organizations that work with individuals disconnected from health services to schedule immunization appointments. ” Here are some places where you can book your vaccination: CDPH MPV vaccination clinic at City College location Saturday, August 13, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm:

Saturday, August 13, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: MPV vaccination clinic hosted by RUSH and UIC at College of Nursing (845 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, 60612) Residents of Illinois on Sunday, August 14: uicort.setmore.com Vaccine appointments are now available up to 6 days a week. CDPH STI Clinic around the city by visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov To access the rest of the week’s bookings, use the following code: Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e According to CDPH, people follow agencies on social media and Chicago.gov/MPV Find out when vaccine appointments are available. “The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible efficiently and equitably while ensuring regulatory compliance, accurate record-keeping and safety. We hope to be able to announce an appointment, which CDPH says will be available to anyone who received their first MPV vaccine at least 28 days in advance.This announcement is expected in the coming weeks. For more information on MPV, please visit: Chicago.gov/MPV MPV is spread through close contact, including kissing, sex, and other skin-to-skin contact, with someone who has the MPV virus. If you have unexplained rashes or pain, talk to your partner and talk to your provider. pic.twitter.com/IIeeVbcmrv — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) August 10, 2022 CBS Chicago Team



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/chicago-clinics-for-monkeypox-vaccine-open-this-weekend-by-appointment-only/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

