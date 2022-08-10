



Scientists have discovered a new virus in eastern China that could be transmitted from animals to humans. But health experts say it’s not the cause of panic. Researchers have identified a new pathogen called Langya virus in 35 people between April 2018 and August 2021. According to a peer-reviewed study published last week in the New England Journal of MedicineMost of the infected patients were farmers. Among the 26 individuals not co-infected with other pathogens, the most common symptoms were fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headache, and vomiting. Contact tracing of 9 patients and 15 family members found no human-to-human transmission. Emily Gurley, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said, “For us to be really concerned… we have to be able to transmit between people.” There is no evidence that human-to-human transmission has occurred.” Scientists have also found the virus in some domesticated goats and dogs, but hypothesized that the virus may have originated in wild shrews, where it was mostly detected. Through gene sequencing, researchers have determined that the virus is part of the Henipaviridae family. Five other viruses: Hendra virus, Nipah virus, Cedar virus, Ghana bat virus, and Mojang virus. Hendra virus and Nipah virus Dr. Paul Duplex, a virologist and director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, said it is highly virulent and has been associated with high fatality rates in past outbreaks. However, reports suggest that the new Langya virus may cause milder illness. Cedar, Ghanaian, and Mojiang viruses are No made decisively Jump to Human. Gurley said the Langya virus is genetically most similar to the He Moijang virus. While the report may inform scientists, Duprex said, “People shouldn’t panic every time a new virus is discovered.” “Most of our brains are primates, and there are only a few things in life that really matter,” says Gurley. “I don’t think this should be on the list.” Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.

