Connect with us

Health

Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


Brian Thomas is a US-based nurse and creator of TikTok, making videos about sexual health and his own HIV-positive status.

So when he developed flu-like symptoms in late June and noticed suspicious bumps on his body, he didn’t hide it from the audience.

Loading

A global monkeypox outbreak had just reached the United States. In fact, Bryan was said to be one of the first people in Maryland to be formally diagnosed.

“I usually take my followers to the clinic when they get screened. [for sexually-transmitted diseases]just to denounce going and taking tests,” he said.

“I thought my monkeypox test video would be the same, but it wasn’t. It got a million views in about a week.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and characteristic skin rashes and lesions. Most people recover on their own within a few weeks.

Brian filmed the process of getting tested and talked about how he’s feeling and his recovery.

He found that many health care providers he spoke to didn’t know what advice to give him. There, he used his own knowledge of nursing to speak candidly in a video about what works for treating conditions such as headaches, fevers, cramps, and swelling in the anus and rectum.

“I’ve been very public about those symptoms as well, because no one wants to talk about my butt, right?” he said.

“It may be embarrassing, but I have to say it, especially since so many people have experienced it.”

Abnormal diffusion encourages hoaxes

In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) Monkeypox declared a global health emergency.

Historically, monkeypox was primarily confined to western and central Africa, and the virus did not spread easily from person to person.

But in May, British health officials found a small number of infected people with no travel history to endemic countries, and since then Over 30,000 cases detected in 88 countries.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2022-08-11/monkey-pox-disinformation-communication/101317932

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: