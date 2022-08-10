Health
Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key
Brian Thomas is a US-based nurse and creator of TikTok, making videos about sexual health and his own HIV-positive status.
So when he developed flu-like symptoms in late June and noticed suspicious bumps on his body, he didn’t hide it from the audience.
A global monkeypox outbreak had just reached the United States. In fact, Bryan was said to be one of the first people in Maryland to be formally diagnosed.
“I usually take my followers to the clinic when they get screened. [for sexually-transmitted diseases]just to denounce going and taking tests,” he said.
“I thought my monkeypox test video would be the same, but it wasn’t. It got a million views in about a week.”
Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and characteristic skin rashes and lesions. Most people recover on their own within a few weeks.
Brian filmed the process of getting tested and talked about how he’s feeling and his recovery.
He found that many health care providers he spoke to didn’t know what advice to give him. There, he used his own knowledge of nursing to speak candidly in a video about what works for treating conditions such as headaches, fevers, cramps, and swelling in the anus and rectum.
“I’ve been very public about those symptoms as well, because no one wants to talk about my butt, right?” he said.
“It may be embarrassing, but I have to say it, especially since so many people have experienced it.”
Abnormal diffusion encourages hoaxes
In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) Monkeypox declared a global health emergency.
Historically, monkeypox was primarily confined to western and central Africa, and the virus did not spread easily from person to person.
But in May, British health officials found a small number of infected people with no travel history to endemic countries, and since then Over 30,000 cases detected in 88 countries.
This global pandemic is unprecedented and is made even more complicated by the presence of networks poised to spread disinformation, especially on social media.
Monkeypox was quickly caught by anti-vaccine influencers in the US and Australia. Some of them promoted false narratives on Telegram, Facebook and other platforms that the illness was a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ groups are weaponizing the outbreak and pushing hateful, satanic rhetoric about the origins of the disease and how it spreads.
Monkeypox can affect anyone, but According to the World Health OrganizationMore than 97% of the latest outbreak cases have occurred in men who have sex with men.
Jaya Dantas, a professor of global health at Curtin University, said the virus is spread primarily through close physical contact, including direct contact with bodily fluids and skin lesions.
Dr. Dantas said that meant it could be transmitted through close contact during sex and “like hugging and kissing.”
Transmission can also occur through contaminated clothing and bedding or, less commonly, through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox has not been characterized as a sexually transmitted disease, but recent data Sexual encounters primarily drive transmission.
Infectious disease expert Sharon Lewin noted the fact that many people are infected. monkeypox during sex, causing symptoms around the genitals and anussuggesting that the virus is transmitted sexually as well as through intimate physical contact.
Professor Lewin, director of the Doherty Institute and president of the International AIDS Society, said: “This outbreak looks very different from other outbreaks we’ve seen.
“Most likely spread through sexual contact or close physical contact.”
Combating stigma while communicating risks
The challenge for social media influencers like Brian and Australian public health officials is to raise awareness and keep gay and bisexual men at risk without stigmatizing them or turning others into noncommittees. It is a way of providing sufficient information to people who are
As history shows, stigmatizing infectious diseases keeps people out of health services and undermines public health efforts.
“Monkeypox requires a high level of response,” said Heath Painter, deputy CEO of the Australian Federation of AIDS Organizations.
“We must recognize the reality that gay and bisexual men carry the overwhelming burden of this disease.
“Through four decades of the HIV response, we have found that the most effective approach is for gay and bisexual men to craft health-promoting messages and deliver them in an inclusive and empowering vocabulary and tone. rice field.”
Martin Holt, a longtime researcher in HIV prevention at UNSW, said people like Brian who are raising awareness about monkeypox on social media have been very brave, especially when authorities haven’t acted quickly enough. said to play a valuable role.
He stressed the need for cautious messaging about the virus. He is down to that name. Some experts argue that we need to change, because of concern, has racist overtones. WHO recently announced I’m trying to rename a virus.
Dr. Holt said there is always a risk in any targeted message, and that calling on gay and bisexual men to respond to health threats can result in hostile segments of the community responding with hateful rhetoric. and discrimination.
“The biggest risk at the moment is … victim-blaming language. It was incredibly virulent with HIV in the 1980s and has been trying to counter it for decades.”
Stigma can be addressed by involving community organizations in messaging and responses, he said, and also by using sex-positive and health-promoting language.
“You have to keep saying you haven’t done anything wrong. If you get monkeypox or you get monkeypox, it’s not your fault,” he said.
Professor Lewin agreed that it is essential for governments to work closely with community organizations.
“Public health should not stigmatize people or actions. What we want to do is minimize harm,” she said.
Vaccines distributed to at-risk people
Australia this week Started rolling out monkeypox vaccineis intended for those who are most at risk of contracting the virus.
So far, 66 cases have been recorded nationwide.
the vaccine is first priority A person considered a close contact. Gay and bisexual men with multiple sexual partners, traveling to countries where monkeypox is present, or immunocompromised countries; and people whose jobs may put them at risk.
Much more needs to be done to understand the attitudes of these groups to vaccines, but Professor Holt notes that high levels of interest can be expected from gay and bisexual men as long as they are treated with respect. He said it was likely to be sent.
“It’s probably the most important thing to make vaccinations as easy as possible, make sure they’re free, and publicize where people can go,” he said.
Brian said he receives daily messages on social media from people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox and don’t know who to turn to.
“For people who are really preaching the idea that it’s our fault…otherwise, no one can say anything to convince them,” Brian said.
“The best thing I can do is try to be as bright and sociable as possible, educate the masses as much as I can, drown them out, and tell people the real facts.”
