Health
MSU researchers help develop mobile app to identify potential Lyme disease vector ticks
Imagine this.
While walking through the woods, you may run into tall grass or stray from the path.
You go home, but the next day you notice a black spot on your arm…a tick.
Beyond the gross-out factor, you start to wonder if it’s going to make you sick.
Emily Ding, a medical entomologist for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says it’s becoming more common for people to encounter ticks.
That’s because the state’s tick populations are on the rise, including the number of dog ticks and black-footed ticks in the United States.
“That black tick on its feet is something we’re concerned about, and we’re seeing more distribution across Michigan…it’s a tick that can transmit Lyme disease,” Ding said. I got
In 2021, the state health department reported that nearly half of Michigan counties are now infected. known risks The study of Lyme disease in humans and animals.
Mites are usually found in wooded or brushy areas, but they can also appear in suburban gardens.
“The most important thing to look out for is where the ticks are. They prefer shady, moist areas in trees and grassy areas,” she said. Activates when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Fahrenheit. ”
Barry O’Connor is a tick expert at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology. He cites rising temperatures as a possible reason for this increased risk.
“We have certainly seen changes in the distribution of some tick species in recent years as temperatures have increased.”
According to the state, average annual temperatures have increased by 2-3 degrees over the past 20 years.
With these growing concerns about pests both in Michigan and across the country, a group of university researchers across the United States decided to create a mobile app called simply tick app.
Professor Jean Zhao of Michigan State University explains that the app will let scientists know where ticks are and what people are doing to protect themselves from them. She is part of the group that helped develop the digital portal.
“This is a mobile health app that is both a research tool and an outreach tool,” she said.
When someone downloads it, they are asked to complete a 10-minute survey of potential risk factors.
“If possible, we wanted to know when, where and what activities people were doing to expose themselves to ticks.”
She added that users can also take pictures of ticks and send them to the app. The investigative team can identify it within her 24 hours.
“They have a lot of information about what ticks are, what are the different species of ticks you are likely to come into contact with in your area, and what precautions you can take, all in one area. We have reliable information, we can take it,” Cao said.
To avoid ticks, Tsao advises people to wear Take insect repellent and long clothes outside.
After returning home, a full-body tick check and shower are also ideal.
Cao said the team is working to use artificial intelligence to make tick identification faster and more accurate.
She is hopeful about the progress, and one day the app may be used as a diagnostic tool by healthcare professionals.
