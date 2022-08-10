When will COVID end? Experts share predictions and safety tips

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say how difficult it is to predict What will this virus do next?

“I didn’t expect the surge in cases two and a half years after this pandemic, in the middle of a heat wave,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale Medical School. told TODAY.

Roberts said he was “disappointed” and “dismayed” compared to last summer. treatment options And with different vaccines, we’re in a very different place than we were in 2020.

The question that experts now understand is how long this transition period will last and how much the virus will change during this phase.

What will fall and winter look like this year?

“We seem to be riding this two-month wave cycle,” says Roberts.he predicts BA.5 variantWe are currently responsible for more than 85% of US cases.

From there, the number of COVID-19 cases would stay low for a month or two, “then probably spike when it gets cold again around October,” he said. The last two winters have seen big spikes, so it’s likely we’ll see another spike this year.

The virus can “follow other coronaviruses” and become less severe but more contagious over time, said an assistant professor of infectious diseases and global health and pulmonary and critical care at the university. said Taison Bell, Ph.D. Virginia, said today.

But Roberts said, “The big question is what will happen after BA.5, and how much the virus will mutate by the end of the year. It means that new variants will continue to emerge that circumvent “some but not complete” immune protection.

Therefore, he expects vaccines to provide adequate protection against severe illness and death, even against new variants.

When and how will COVID-19 end?

“I don’t think there’s a point where you can plant a flag in the ground and say COVID is over,” Bell said. It has demonstrated its ability to thrive.”

Rather than a specific calendar date, there will likely be a gradual transition to “increasing response to this endemic” going forward, says Naysa Ernst, nurse manager at the Johns Hopkins Biological Containment Unit. He told TODAY that while endemic viruses are certainly still a problem, they are not overwhelming health systems or disrupting travel. TODAY previously reported.

Ernst’s hospital, for example, says it employs automated testing protocols for new patients, helping staff to be “ahead of the game” in identifying and isolating COVID-19 cases. she said. And while the infrastructure is in place to set up COVID-19 emergency wards if needed, staff members won’t have to worry about suddenly needing to set up wards overnight. .

“This disease will continue. endemic circulation At some point, it will follow a more seasonal pattern,” Roberts said.

Mr. Bell agrees: In the next few years, COVID-19 “will be much more of a nuisance than something that could condemn a few people to death,” he said.

So how long will it take to get to that stage? Of course, it’s hard to predict, but Bell predicts it will take another two to four years “to reach a long-term steady state.” .Recent modeling studies Roberts suggests it could reach a true epidemic in 2024.

A modern vaccine that protects against specific coronavirus strains is key to getting to that point. Upcoming BA.4/BA.5 Boosters May be the first shot of the update, but probably not the last: Roberts said annual booster Anything designed to target a variant that came out that year could become a standard.

According to Bell, the advent of mRNA technology will reduce the lead time in making new vaccines. That means companies should be able to better match their shots to stocks that are trending at the time. A surprise variant appears.

For now we are still in a gradual transition phase

Mortality rates are dramatically lower than they were in the early days of the pandemic, and hospital systems are no longer stretched to their limits. we have many tools To keep alive those who weren’t in 2020.

“Even if there is an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will not increase as much,” Bell said. In that respect, he said, we’ve reached a kind of tipping point. “Few patients are on ventilators these days, and very few patients die,” he added Roberts.

In the long run, Bell said, there won’t be much “desire” to maintain COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding big events. , COVID will still be here,” he said. Even today, the virus is still circulating at levels too high and unpredictable to consider COVID-19 over, experts agreed.

The goal now, therefore, is to “mitigate the damage and determine how we will coexist with COVID going forward,” Roberts said.

The truth is that this transitional phase from pandemic to endemic “has been longer than any of us expected”. Prevention advice still applies.

First, get vaccinated— COVID-19 and influenza, Ernst urged.and don’t let go Tools we used successfully For a very long time, such as wearing a quality mask while traveling or in other dangerous situations. rapid access expansion, home test can also help slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re slowly seeing this virus evolve into a more endemic seasonal virus,” Roberts said. “Although we’re not there yet.”