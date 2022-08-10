UC San Diego program to monitor wastewater for COVID expands to track monkeypox

A program at the University of California, San Diego that has been monitoring wastewater for the virus that causes COVID-19 for more than a year has been expanded to detect the presence of monkeypox, it was announced Wednesday.

Monitoring and testing for monkeypox virus is a relatively easy addition to current SARS-CoV-2 wastewater monitoring programs, said Rob Knight, professor and director of UCSD’s Microbiome Innovation Center. .

“It’s the same process as SARS-CoV-2 qPCR monitoring, except we’re testing a different virus,” he said. “Since monkeypox is his DNA virus, he’s an RNA virus, so it’s a little surprising that our process optimized for SARS-CoV-2 works so well.”

University researchers began experimenting with the possibility that the test would work for both virus types in May, when the first American case of monkeypox was reported, serving 2.2 million people in San Diego. We have begun monitoring wastewater from our Point Loma treatment plant. Monkeypox virus in early June.

The first positive indication occurred on July 10th at levels close to the limit of detection. Since then, levels have risen dramatically. Knight said it remains to be seen whether monitoring viral load levels in wastewater will predict future infection or case rates.

“It remains to be seen if the data predicts a spike in cases like COVID,” he said. “It depends on when the virus is cleared from the body in relation to how severe the symptoms are causing people to seek treatment. This in principle varies from virus to virus, but in practice. In fact, wastewater appears to be a predictor of multiple viruses.”

Dr. Christopher Longhurst, chief medical officer at UCSD Health, said monkeypox monitoring is a key innovation in what he called “predictive surveillance.”

“Rising levels of monkeypox in wastewater clearly correlate with increased spread of this virus,” he said. It will help give systems and public authorities time to respond, prepare and act.”

California declared a monkeypox public health emergency on August 1st. San Diego County followed suit the next day. On August 4, a federal public health emergency was declared, with more than 7,000 monkeypox cases reported nationwide. This is the fifth national emergency since 2001. The country remains in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego County supervisors unanimously ratified a state of emergency on Tuesday to step up vaccination efforts. If necessary, it must be ratified again every 30 days. The state of emergency will allow the county to seek state assistance and make public health infrastructure available for testing, contact tracing and case investigation.

Of the total 104 cases reported across the county as of Tuesday, all were male and 86 self-identified as gay or bisexual. Monkeypox is locally prevalent among his LGBTQ+ community, but is not confined to that subgroup.

“At the moment, the monkeypox outbreak has disproportionately impacted the LGBTQ community, but we know it can spread to others,” said supervisor Nathan Fletcher. It is very important that we do not stigmatize individuals or communities, and do not cast slurs.”

The county’s first case was reported on June 15th. The virus has infected people aged 21 to her 62.

Since late May, the county has received 4,687 monkeypox vaccinations. Of those, 3,251 were distributed, including 1,550 last week, and 2,267 were managed. The actual number may be higher, as it takes several days to update vaccine registrations.

Two doses of monkeypox vaccine are given 28 days apart. Following guidance from the California Department of Public Health, and given the low supply of the vaccine, the county is now recommending that as many people as possible receive the first dose. His one dose of monkeypox vaccine is 80% effective, the county health and human services agency said. A second dose will be administered when more vaccines become available.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is usually spread by close skin-to-skin contact resulting from an infectious rash or crust, but respiratory secretions that are exchanged during prolonged physical episodes such as sexual intercourse. and body fluids can also lead to infection. control and prevention.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever, and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have had smallpox or who have been vaccinated against smallpox may have immunity to monkeypox.

Vaccines can prevent infection if given before or immediately after exposure to the virus, health officials say.

Fletcher and HHSA will host a virtual monkeypox town hall Thursday at 6 pm to help people learn about the risks and the county’s response to community health emergencies. The county’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric McDonald, will moderate the conversation. Joining McDonald’s include San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, HHSA Director Nick Macchione and County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten.

The link to City Hall is tinyurl.com/MonkeypoxTownhall.

Residents of San Diego County can receive text information about monkeypox. Health officials are sending real-time information on the impact of monkeypox in the region, along with details of available services. People can sign up to receive messages by texting COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.

The county updates data on monkeypox daily at 4:00 PM. www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/human-monkeypox.html.