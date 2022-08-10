Blood test predicts death and severe disability in patients with new brain injury

A study led by the University of California, San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Washington found that blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) showed which patients were more likely to die and which patients were more severely ill. It indicates how likely you are to survive with a disability of Michigan. Their results are available within minutes and may help confirm the need for prompt surgical intervention or guide conversations with family members in cases of devastating injury.

Modern trauma care can produce positive results for injuries that we once believed could not survive. Jeffrey Manley, MD, PhD

The test, which detects two protein biomarkers, was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 and was used to determine which patients with mild traumatic brain injury should have CT scans. His high levels of these biomarkers, GFAP and UCH-L1, correlated with death and serious injury, the authors said. lancet neurology August 10, 2022.

Co-first author of the study, Jeffrey ManleyMD, PhD, professor and vice chair of neurosurgery at UCSF, said these blood tests are “both diagnostic and prognostic,” easy to administer, rapid and inexpensive.

In this study, TruckTBIA UCSF-led Brain Injury Research Initiative. Results of these blood tests were evaluated at 6 months in patients using the Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended, which assesses outcomes and quantifies the level of disability after TBI. compared. These outcomes range from death (Level 1) to complete recovery with resumption of normal life, and possibly mild disability (Level 8).

1 in 5 patients died or was severely disabled

About two-thirds of the patients were male, with a mean age of 39 years. Eighteen level 1 trauma centers were evaluated for injuries primarily from motor vehicle accidents and falls. Six months after injury, 7% of patients died, 14% had an ‘unfavorable outcome’, and injuries at levels 2-4 ranged from vegetative state to severe disability and required daily support . The remaining 67% showed ‘incomplete recovery’, ranging from moderate disability requiring assistance outside the home to mild disabling neurological or psychiatric disability.

This CT scan shows severe brain damage. A simple blood test more accurately predicts whether a patient will die or survive severely disabled. Image credit: UCSF

The researchers found that the blood test on the day of injury was highly predictive of death 6 months later, with 87% for GFAP and 89% for UCH-L1. Both GFAP and UCH-L1 are likely to predict severe disability at the same time point, 86%. However, the accuracy of predicting incomplete and complete recovery was significantly lower at 62% and 61%, respectively.

Principal Investigator of TRACK-TBI, UCSF Weill Neuroscience Institute“Modern trauma care can have positive consequences for injuries we once believed could not survive.”

Blood tests may also guide discussions with families in cases of devastating injuries and aid in “large-scale casualty situations that may play an important role in triage and resource allocation.” .

This study “is the first to report the accuracy of a blood test that can be obtained rapidly on the day of injury to predict neurological recovery six months after injury,” says first author Frederick Korley, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine. at the University of Michigan. “There have been previous prognostic studies, but they used a limited number of patients, which could be an imprecise estimate.”

Prognostic model improves blood test accuracy

Researchers want to see if the two blood tests are performed together and combined with a prognostic model that examines variables such as age, motor score, pupillary reactivity, and CT characteristics to improve predictive accuracy of outcome. I was thinking. They found that the accuracy of predicting death and severe disability improved to 94% and 89%, respectively, in patients with severe and moderate traumatic brain injury. However, in patients with mild traumatic brain injury, the probability of predicting complete versus incomplete recovery increased only to 69%.

Structural brain damage detected by CT and MRI has been reported as an independent predictor of the risk of moderate and mild disability in mild traumatic brain injury, says co-lead author of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Professor of Neurology, Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, M.D., Ph.D. Medical Director and Director of the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center.

“Thus, GFAP and UCH-L1, as well as structural brain damage measured by CT scans, may play a major role in determining the poor prognosis of moderate and severe traumatic brain injury. , the mechanisms of injury associated with poor prognosis after mild traumatic brain injury are not yet fully understood,” said Diaz Alastia, adding that further studies are needed to replicate these findings. I pointed out that there is

TBI is a heterogeneous condition that requires “a rich and diverse data set such as the TRACK-TBI study,” said the program director of the Department of Neuroscience at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, which funded the study. One Dr. Nsini Umoh said: “One of his goals for TRACK-TBI is to develop better prognostic tools for TBI patients, which can help predict the trajectory of recovery and inform treatment options.”

Funding: TRACK-TBI is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (Grant # U01 NS1365885), and the US Department of Defense. Abbott Laboratories, One Mind.

Disclosure: Frederick Korley, MD, PhD consulted and received research funding from Abbott Laboratories.