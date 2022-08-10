CDC: Few Hepatitis C Insured Patients Receive Timely Treatment





Although hepatitis C infection is a highly curable disease, very few insured persons received direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment during 2019-2020. Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality. An adjusted multivariate regression analysis showed that Medicaid recipients were least likely to initiate DAA treatment within 360 days of testing positive for hepatitis C infection (23%). Medicare beneficiaries (28%) did somewhat better, as did privately insured individuals (35%). The adjusted odds ratios compared with private insurance for receiving DAA therapy were: Medicaid: 0.54, 95% CI 0.51–0.57

Medicare: 0.62, 95% CI 0.56–0.68 And among those who received treatment at some point, more with private insurance received it within 180 days of initial diagnosis (84%) compared with Medicaid (75%) or Medicare (77%). %) and Carolyn Wester, MD, MPH, director of CDC’s Division of Viral Hepatitis, and colleagues. Medicaid is the least likely insurer to cover DAA treatment, so it’s surprising that residents of states with Medicaid treatment restrictions are less likely to start treatment than residents of states without restrictions. not (aOR 0.77, 95% CI 0.74–0.81). Hepatitis C virus infection affects more than 2 million Americans, is increasing in incidence especially among youth who use injecting drugs, and is responsible for 14,000 deaths annually nationwide. . Eight to 12 weeks of DAA treatment is recommended to effectively cure more than 95% of hepatitis C cases. Nevertheless, from 2014, he said, by 2020, only about 1.2 million people had started DAA treatment, well below the national eradication target. Fewer people seeking treatment. “Everyone with hepatitis C should have access to life-saving treatment regardless of race, ethnicity, age or insurance status. in a press release“These data show that, at most, one in three people is receiving treatment within the first year of diagnosis. We need more people treated for hepatitis C to stop preventable deaths and prevent new infections.” For this report, CDC researchers retrospectively reviewed Health Verity data on more than 2 million hepatitis C patients in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from January 30, 2019 to October 31, 2020. thoroughly investigated. Those who have been insured continuously for 60 days or more before the diagnosis and 360 days or more after the diagnosis. Analyzes are tailored for demographics, payers, and Medicaid limits. Young people aged 18 to 39 with Medicaid or private insurance had the lowest initiation rates compared with those aged 50 to 59. Across all insurance plans, men were consistently less likely than women to initiate treatment. Among Medicaid recipients, odds of starting treatment were higher for blacks (aOR, 0.93, 95% CI 0.88–0.99) or those coded as “other” by race (aOR 0.73, 95% CI 0.62–0.88) were lower than whites. To increase access to treatment, researchers will seek to remove eligibility restrictions/pre-approval requirements, provide the treatment patients are already receiving in as few visits as possible, and identify primary care providers who can treat hepatitis C. proposed to expand the “People don’t have to jump hurdles to get life-saving, cost-effective treatment,” Wester said in a CDC press release. “It’s an important step, as is increased screening. It’s estimated that about 40% of people with hepatitis C in the United States are unaware of their infection. Testing is the first step toward receiving definitive treatment.” Wester and colleagues acknowledged that the findings may not be generalizable to all hepatitis C patients, as patients who were incarcerated or uninsured were excluded. Treatment initiation rates may have been overestimated, and data on ethnicity were missing for 61% of the people included in the analysis. Zaina Hamza Staff writer for MedPage Today, covering gastroenterology and infectious diseases. She is based in Chicago. Disclosure Wester and co-authors have disclosed no conflicts of interest. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/hepatitis/100158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos