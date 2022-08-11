As Students Master Spatial Skills, Their Verbal Ability Improves

Traditional tests can underestimate a student’s ability to learn. Sociocultural barriers, test anxiety, and differences in brain development rates can skew the results. In principle, neuroscience tools that allow observation of brain activity may better characterize learning effects. However, neuroscience and education have not always formed a fruitful partnership.

Combining the two disciplines more beneficially, new research shows that when students use their spatial skills in the classroom, they not only learn spatial comprehension, but also other kinds of thinking, such as using words to mentally decipher problems. has also been suggested to be beneficial. Results announced on August 10 scientific progressalso shows the potential of neuroscience tools in the real-world classroom Predicts learning success better than traditional approachestests, grades, etc. This information may support programs and methods of providing cost-effective learning.

Markus Knauff, dean of psychology and cognitive sciences at Germany’s University of Giessen, says neuroscience research usually requires a significant upfront investment without knowing exactly what the social benefits will be. said. These results suggest that if research were carefully structured to address “a socially relevant and highly important applied problem: how to improve learning in schools,” such research would be more effective. It shows how important it is for use in the world.

In a new study, neuroscientists, psychologists, and education professionals collaborated to introduce a spatially-based curriculum that required manipulation of neuroscience and mapping tools to five high schools in Virginia.

It’s unethical to push students into classes they don’t want to take, so for research anyway, researchers adopted a different tactic.geospatial semesterThe course used digital resources to build and evaluate geo-based data sets. The researchers matched students who chose geospatial courses with students who chose different but equally difficult science courses, creating two groups of hers that were as similar as possible. Thus, the big difference between groups was which course they chose.

In geospatial classes, students worked on map-based solutions to problems such as how to reduce heat islands in urban environments and how to locate bears exiting the Blue Ridge Mountains. In creating maps as part of problem solving, students needed to “get a general sense of how things relate to each other,” said the study’s author and professor at Georgetown University. said his Adam Green, associate professor of psychology.

Before beginning class, students completed a series of tests that measured spatial skills and verbal reasoning ability, and solved verbal problems. For example, a language problem might present her with two statements, the first saying “Apes are better than cats” and the second saying “Dogs are worse than cats”. The reasoning that “apes are better than dogs”.

A key test in this study was ‘spatial scanning’, the ability to place features from one map onto another. The test for this skill isEmbedded shape taskthe candidate viewed a geometric shape in isolation and within seconds saw it embedded in a second image of layered geometric shapes.

The researchers hypothesized that students who took the Spatial Skills course may also exhibit improvements in verbal thinking. We hypothesize that linguistic reasoning abilities arose from brain regions that primates use to understand their spatial environment.

“From an evolutionary perspective, as humans developed, navigating the world required specialized brain regions for spatial and motor processing,” said lead author of the study, Georgetown University. says doctoral candidate Robert Cortes. “When we developed the ability to reason, we didn’t grow new areas of the brain, but adopted existing resources to solve problems that weren’t even spatial.”

Cortes and his colleagues reasoned that if students improved their spatial comprehension, this duplication in the brain could also mean improved language skills. It was also a measure of how much we depended on spatial strategies in

After the 346 students who participated in the study finished their classes, they took these tests again, and the researchers compared the results before and after. For a subset of 63 students, the researchers used brain imaging to track activity during both test periods, focusing on brain regions associated with spatial thinking. We then compared how well traditional performance-based tests captured how well imaging predicted improvements in spatial and verbal reasoning tests.

Students in geospatial classes performed less logically than students in other classes, and had similar scores in spatial thinking. However, after completing the geospatial course, the students in that group had significantly improved on most scales over their peers.

The most interesting results for researchers were those that supported mental model theory. Improvements in these students’ verbal reasoning were consistent with their improvements on spatial tests. This suggests that where spatial thinking sharpened, so did verbal reasoning.

Brain imaging showed alterations in activity in regions associated with spatial reasoning in primates, with sharp increases in students completing geospatial classes compared to their peers. These image patterns have been shown to be far superior to traditional measures such as tests and grades, predicting how much students will improve on learning measures.

Mental model theory has been around for decades, and these findings underscore its power, says Knauff. They “show once again how important space is to our minds, even though it’s an ability that isn’t spatial in itself,” he adds.

Cortes, Green, and colleagues are gearing up to bring the geospatial curriculum to more schools. Cortes says the course “teach a very useful skill” and its general approach can be integrated into other science classes. “This is the course I wanted to take in high school.”

The findings provide a potential warning about what humans risk by omitting the spatial learning experience and instead relying on smartphone navigators to get from point A to point B. Green recently lost his signal in the countryside during his family vacation and found himself explaining. Paper maps and navigation methods to his children.

Despite the challenges of collapsing a paper map, viewing and remembering the entire paper map is a great way to “spatially understand where you’re going” rather than relying on a map app’s route close-up. ‘ means, he says. Students surveyed had to develop skills to scan a similar version of the “whole map.” According to Green, the findings “make such classes, and the spatial approach to education in general, more timely and relevant.”