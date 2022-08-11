Monkeypox Vaccine Makers Concerned About US Dose-Split Plan





Placeholder while loading article action The maker of the only FDA-approved vaccine against monkeypox said Wednesday, Biden Administration Plan to Split Dose Change how shots are delivered. A representative for the company spoke on condition of anonymity because it is not authorized to comment publicly.Approach. A representative said Bayern Nordic had conveyed its concerns to the Biden administration. In an interview Wednesday, a Biden administration official acknowledged Bayern Nordic’s concerns, but said it would not affect their vaccine strategy. “We’ve been talking to them about this, and so has the FDA,” said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services. “Unless we thought it was safe and effective, and if FDA hadn’t put a dot around that I and crossed that T, we wouldn’t have moved forward.” Some Biden officials said Bayern Nordic’s concern was that the United States and other countries would expand existing vaccine supplies and reduce the need for future orders, according to three officials who were not authorized to comment. If we can reduce it, we attribute it to potential loss of profits. Becerra and other parties Tuesday announced A strategy to expand the country’s limited monkeypox vaccine supply, the plan would turn hundreds of thousands of doses of the Bavarian Nordic Jynneos vaccine into millions of potential injections. of confirmed cases of monkeypox, overwhelmingly gay and bisexual men, and local officials are pressuring the White House to provide more vaccine amid soaring demand. This plan is a “game changer”. Robert J. Fenton Jr. National Monkeypox Response Coordinator, told reporters on Tuesday. “It is safe and effective, and greatly expands the dosage of available vaccines.” In the new approach, providers split each single-dose vial of Jynneos into five doses. The dose is injected under the top layer of the skin, rather than subcutaneous injection, the traditional method of delivering the vaccine to the fatty tissue under the skin. This approach, known as intradermal injection, uses a thinner needle and less vaccine, but it creates tiny bubbles on the surface of the skin. FDA Commissioner Robert M. Calif said: approved a new approach On Tuesday, he cited a 2015 study on a double-dose vaccine that he said showed the strategy was effective. study. “The results of this study show that intradermal administration provokes similar immune responses to subcutaneous administration,” Califf said on Tuesday. Did. Peter Marks, the FDA’s chief vaccine officer, said: memo We reviewed data for new approaches and addressed the need to expand existing vaccine supplies. “Currently, approximately 1.6 to 1.7 million people in the United States are estimated to be at high risk for monkeypox and may require vaccination,” Marks wrote in a note. “Thus, 3.2 million to 3.4 million doses of JYNNEOS would be needed to immunize that population. However, currently only about half that number of doses is estimated to be available before termination.” [of] 2022”, before the US adjusted its strategy as it did on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, Bavarian Nordic called for more research, noting that the FDA had approved the company’s injection for subcutaneous administration only, according to company representatives. Outside experts have also expressed concern about whether the Biden administration is rushing to adjust its vaccine strategy. “No effort to protect people’s health should be undertaken without proper due diligence and research,” David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said in a statement. We are seriously concerned about the limited amount of research that has been done on the methods.” Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and other public health experts also believe that changing vaccination strategies for Gynneos will require more healthcare providers to be trained on the new approach. said that I need to receive Bavarian Nordic officials have suggested they are open to other strategies to expand the limited vaccine supply. delay the second dose of the vaccineas officials at New York, UK, and other monkeypox hotspots have done. , we are seeing if they are viable and can be deployed in an outbreak. Meanwhile, according to two individuals with knowledge of the correspondence, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, Nordic officials in Bavaria said the Caliphate and other authorities could potentially split the dose last Thursday. It gave “limited notice” before advertising its ambitious plans. The Biden administration said it was still planning to procure more than 5 million additional single-dose vials from Bavarian Nordic by next year.

