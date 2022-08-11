Covid, monkeypox, polio: Is the US on alert for disease?





A registered nurse prepares to administer a monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Several diseases are on the rise and may be taking a toll on the mental health of the population.

Anxiety and depression are surging during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

Health experts say taking care of one’s health should be a priority. Monkeypox is now a national health emergency, and in the United States first case of polio BA.5 is the most contagious variant of Covid-19 since the first wave of the pandemic. With these stories seemingly dominating the headlines and airwaves, is the nation’s state of mind about the disease on high alert? “In many ways, I think this is probably an accurate description,” says Hal Levine, Ph.D., a psychiatrist and chief medical officer for behavioral health at Florida’s Baycare system. “I think most people are very concerned the more they read or see discussions about these diseases.” Last week’s declaration of the Biden administration on monkeypox showed that the virus poses a significant risk to Americans. 7,500 documented cases in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Montana and Wyoming are her only two states so far unaffected by the disease. (look: Why so many people are reinfected with Covid-19) Meanwhile, the BA.5 variant of Omicron was responsible for over 85% of Covid cases in the United States. at the end of july, according to Reuters. It has been shown to break through the immune protection provided by both vaccination and previous infection. Last month, a Californian man Infected with Covid and monkeypox At the same time, in the first known case in America. Whether the barrage of media coverage is justified is debatable, but the impact is clear. “In many ways, in addition to being somewhat burned out from Covid’s long-running string of problems, people are also wondering what to believe as to what the next really bad disease we’re facing is. I don’t know,” Levine said. . The country remains unstable and the prevailing mood is fatigue. “The average American just wants to get on with life and doesn’t prioritize accepted public health precautions,” said former chief medical officer of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. One psychiatrist, Dr. Terry Holmes, said: He believes the virtual learning and work environments introduced during the pandemic have led to social isolation and, in many cases, destroyed the mental health of children, adolescents and adults. “Complaints of anxiety and depression are often directly or indirectly related to the pandemic,” Holmes said. Holmes and Levine say that even as it becomes more difficult to discern which diseases are the real threats to our physical and mental health, there are still many ways to protect ourselves. Both agree that following the recommendations of public health officials, including wearing a mask when necessary, is a good step. Self-care, such as proper diet and regular exercise, play a major role in disease prevention. And just as it’s important to seek medical attention when physical symptoms appear, Holmes stresses the need to monitor mental health as well. “If you’re feeling down, sleep is disturbed, energy levels are low, your appetite is changing, you’re gaining or losing weight, you’re losing interest in your usual activities, and just If it’s hard to care for, reach out and ask for help.” The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on the latest weather news, the environment, and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

