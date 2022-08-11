Tennessee Doctors You Should Know

What is monkeypox? How did you get it? WHO IS AT RISK?

infected with viral disease 9,000 in the USmany cases that come after the World Health Organization declares that public health emergency in July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports: 55 cases in Tennesseeincluding at least one in Knox County.

To dispel any misinformation, Knox News spoke with Dr. Eric Penniman of Middlebrook’s Summit Medical Group to get answers directly from family physicians.

How worried should people be about monkeypox?

Dr. Eric Penniman: It spreads primarily through close and intimate contact with someone who has it.It is therefore spread via respiratory secretions, unlike COVID, which is now spreading very rapidly.

(monkeypox) does not spread rapidly because it usually requires very close, intimate contact. People need attention.

How is monkeypox spread?

It is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, especially when the fluid in one of the pustular lesions gets on someone else’s skin or spreads through respiratory secretions. Like kissing directly or salivating. If someone coughs on you and you are nearby, you can get infected too.

Who is at Risk for Monkeypox?

The high-risk group are men who have had sex or intimate relationships with men, and that’s mostly what we’re looking at. Of course, family members who come into close contact with infected people need to be careful. But so far it’s mostly sexually transmitted diseases.

However, it can be spread through direct contact with respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Are people of all sexual orientations at risk?

If you’re human, you’re certainly in a little bit of danger. The whole point of declaring a public health emergency is to increase communication so that we can get them, so people at high risk are the ones we are most focused on, We are communicating with and initiating immunizations for people in high-risk categories. Vaccinated people belonging to high-risk groups.

Who are the most vulnerable?

It’s not just laboratory workers who handle samples and perform monkeypox tests, but also men who have sexual intercourse or intimate relationships with men.

Who should be vaccinated and where can I get the vaccine?

I think the only place you can get the vaccine right now is through (Knox County Health Department). They have some monkeypox vaccines, but in very small quantities. It is also effective after someone has been exposed, especially if he has been exposed to monkeypox for less than 4 days, and the vaccination may prevent that person from getting monkeypox completely. .

How long does it take after exposure for monkeypox symptoms to appear?

The incubation period is 3-17 days.

Are there any precautions people can take?

Isolating infected people is very important and we are early enough to stop this outbreak.

(Monkeypox patients) are no longer contagious once the skin lesions have healed and new skin grows. At that point, they are no longer contagious. If (over 9,000) plus Americans remain in quarantine, the spread of monkeypox across the United States must be halted.

What are the main things I should know about monkeypox?

The bottom line is that it is largely preventable through vaccines and isolation of responsible people who are infected. There are also several treatments for monkeypox infection. There is absolutely no shame in not seeking medical care.

If you think you’ve been in contact with someone (infected), contact your doctor or local health department right away so you can take appropriate action.

End of Q&A with Dr. Penniman. Edited for clarity and length.

What are the symptoms and signs of monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually begins with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, swollen glands, muscle aches and headaches, and usually a few days later followed by a rash.

However, in the 2022 pandemic, the rash tends to be the first symptom. Lesions first appear in the mouth, anus, and genital area.

The illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks.

The 2022 outbreak is linked to sexual and intimate contact between men who have sex with men, but the CDC Do not classify monkeypox as a sexually transmitted disease Some experts say framing it that way or reporting it as a disease that only affects men who have sex with men can be problematic.

“A lot of people might be thinking, ‘I’m not having sex. I’m not gay. So whatever happens, it’s okay.'” It’s an infectious disease,” said an HIV primary care physician, fair equity for health soon told USA TODAY.

Where can I get the Knox County monkeypox vaccine?

The monkeypox vaccine is Knox County Health Department However, supplies are limited, so those at high risk should be vaccinated.

For more information about access to monkeypox vaccine and monkeypox information, call the Health Department at 865-215-5000.