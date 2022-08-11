Monkeypox vaccine now available in nine Alberta cities: AHS





Associated Press Article content The monkeypox vaccine is now available in nine cities across the province for those who meet the vaccination criteria, the Alberta Health Service announced Wednesday. advertising 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Starting soon, Albertans 18 and older will be able to book monkeypox vaccine appointments in Edmonton, Calgary, Edson, Fort McMurray, Grand Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and St. Paul. Eligible for vaccination in Alberta are transgender, cisgender, or bisexual individuals who belong to the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community. A person who identifies themselves and meets at least one of the following criteria: : Recently (within the last 6 months) diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.

Plan to have sex outside of a mutually monogamous relationship, or have had sex in the last 90 days.

Have attended or may plan to attend sexual contact (bathrooms, sex clubs, etc.) within the past 90 days.

Sexual contact of the above individuals.

Staff and volunteers at social venues, venues, or events where sexual activity between men (the individuals listed above) may occur. advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Monkeypox is a pox-like disease that can be spread by contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox wounds, or items recently contaminated with bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing and bedding. , can also cause illness from respiratory droplets. Imvamune, a vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox, has been available to close contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases in Alberta since June 7. Since July 29, Edmonton and Calgary have offered vaccination only to those at high risk of infection. “By expanding availability beyond these two cities, AHS is further enhancing access to the vaccine for more eligible people in Alberta,” health officials said in a news release. Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Anyone who believes they are eligible and interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine should call Health Link at 1-866-301-2668 to make an appointment. The AHS said it had 2,404 vaccination appointments as of Wednesday afternoon. To date, there are 19 confirmed isolated cases in the prefecture. Close contacts of individuals with suspected or confirmed monkeypox infection may also be candidates for post-exposure vaccination. To prevent illness, it is recommended that he is vaccinated within 14 days of exposure, ideally within 4 days. “Close contacts are also encouraged to self-monitor for 21 days after their last contact. Call me,” said AHS. For more information about this disease, visit ahs.ca/monkeypox. [email protected] twitter.com/JunkerAnna Share this article on social networks advertising 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Sign up to receive daily headline news from The Edmonton Journal, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration. A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Edmonton Journal Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/monkeypox-vaccine-now-available-in-nine-alberta-cities-for-those-who-meet-criteria-ahs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos