Wisconsin Expands Monkeypox Vaccine with Lower Dose Local News

With 32 reported cases of monkeypox and growing demand for the state’s nearly 3,300 doses of the vaccine, Wisconsin has decided to take the vaccine just under the skin rather than in deeper tissues, as approved this week by federal officials. We plan to expand our supply by inoculating one-fifth of the normal dose.
“The ability to scale our vaccines to such an extent is a great opportunity,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health services department, said Wednesday. “We’re going to encourage people to use the new technology as soon as possible and in as many places as possible.”
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a shallower, dose-saving approach based on a 2015 study. It was found that this method produced an immune response similar to the full dose given subcutaneously.
Almost about 9,500Monkeypox cases reported nationwide This year, major health officials urged those most at risk to get vaccinated, even though vaccine shortages are causing problems. It causes a painful and itchy rash and can cause fever, chills, pain, swollen lymph nodes, and respiratory symptoms.
So far, most cases occur among men who have sex with men, vaccine is targeted Gay and bisexual men, transgender men and women, and nonbinary people who have had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks. Other priority groups are people with sexual partners recently diagnosed with monkeypox, people who attended an event with known monkeypox exposure, and close contacts of cases identified by public health investigations.
Vaccines are also being prioritized for people with HIV and other conditions that contribute to weakening the immune system.
Wisconsin has about 6,000 vials of vaccine allocated, of which 3,286 vials arrived as of Wednesday, Westergaard said. Nearly 600 doses had been given as of Tuesday, he said.
States should be able to request more vaccine next week, and splitting the vial into five doses, as currently allowed, should boost supplies, he said. Clinics that are not ready to switch to should continue to inject in their normal way, but we recommend that you make the transition as soon as possible.
To be considered fully vaccinated, two doses of immunization must be given two weeks apart.
Like some other vaccines, monkeypox vaccination can be given after or before exposure to prevent infection, Westergaard said. Both methods will be used as supply increases, he said.
Dane County, which reported six cases of monkeypox, administered 130 doses of the vaccine, said Morgan Fink, spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The ministry’s monkeypox vaccine clinic, which opened on August 1, can deliver 150 doses a week, Finke said. As of Wednesday afternoon, she said she has several appointments for later this week and next week.For more information, please call (608) 243-0556 or visit her website at: publichealthmdc.com/health-services/monkeypox.
Westergaard said most cases of monkeypox in the United States this year were among men who had sex with men, but anyone in close physical contact with other people could be at risk. said that there is
“We may be in the very early stages of this,” he said. “Anyone with skin can become infected.”