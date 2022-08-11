Wisconsin Expands Monkeypox Vaccine with Lower Dose Local News





With 32 reported cases of monkeypox and growing demand for the state’s nearly 3,300 doses of the vaccine, Wisconsin has decided to take the vaccine just under the skin rather than in deeper tissues, as approved this week by federal officials. We plan to expand our supply by inoculating one-fifth of the normal dose. “The ability to scale our vaccines to such an extent is a great opportunity,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health services department, said Wednesday. “We’re going to encourage people to use the new technology as soon as possible and in as many places as possible.” The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a shallower, dose-saving approach based on a 2015 study. It was found that this method produced an immune response similar to the full dose given subcutaneously.



Almost about 9,500Monkeypox cases reported nationwide This year, major health officials urged those most at risk to get vaccinated, even though vaccine shortages are causing problems. It causes a painful and itchy rash and can cause fever, chills, pain, swollen lymph nodes, and respiratory symptoms. People are also reading… So far, most cases occur among men who have sex with men, vaccine is targeted Gay and bisexual men, transgender men and women, and nonbinary people who have had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks. Other priority groups are people with sexual partners recently diagnosed with monkeypox, people who attended an event with known monkeypox exposure, and close contacts of cases identified by public health investigations. Vaccines are also being prioritized for people with HIV and other conditions that contribute to weakening the immune system. Wisconsin has about 6,000 vials of vaccine allocated, of which 3,286 vials arrived as of Wednesday, Westergaard said. Nearly 600 doses had been given as of Tuesday, he said.



States should be able to request more vaccine next week, and splitting the vial into five doses, as currently allowed, should boost supplies, he said. Clinics that are not ready to switch to should continue to inject in their normal way, but we recommend that you make the transition as soon as possible. To be considered fully vaccinated, two doses of immunization must be given two weeks apart. Like some other vaccines, monkeypox vaccination can be given after or before exposure to prevent infection, Westergaard said. Both methods will be used as supply increases, he said. Dane County, which reported six cases of monkeypox, administered 130 doses of the vaccine, said Morgan Fink, spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County. The ministry’s monkeypox vaccine clinic, which opened on August 1, can deliver 150 doses a week, Finke said. As of Wednesday afternoon, she said she has several appointments for later this week and next week.For more information, please call (608) 243-0556 or visit her website at: publichealthmdc.com/health-services/monkeypox. Westergaard said most cases of monkeypox in the United States this year were among men who had sex with men, but anyone in close physical contact with other people could be at risk. said that there is “We may be in the very early stages of this,” he said. “Anyone with skin can become infected.” Get local news delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://madison.com/news/local/health-med-fit/wisconsin-to-stretch-monkeypox-vaccine-with-smaller-doses/article_a813e892-8688-5136-a70c-223e0acef14c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos