Things to Know in Alabama

What is monkeypox? how do i get it WHO IS AT RISK?

infected with viral disease Over 9,000 in the USmany cases that come after the World Health Organization declares that July public health emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Alabama reports 22 casesThe first reports were made in Mobile and Jefferson counties on July 15, and the number of cases has steadily increased since then.

To dispel the misinformation, another USA Today Network newspaper, Knox News, spoke with Dr. Eric Penniman of Summit Medical Group in Middlebrook, Tennessee, to get answers from his family doctor.

How worried should people be about monkeypox?

Penniman: Mostly spread through close and intimate contact with someone who has it. So unlike COVID, which spreads via respiratory secretions and is now spreading very rapidly.

[Monkeypox] It does not spread rapidly because it usually has to be in very close intimate contact.However [there’s over 9,000] There are now cases in the United States, so people at particularly high risk should take precautions.

How is monkeypox spread?

It is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, especially when the fluid in one of the pustular lesions gets on someone else’s skin or spreads through respiratory secretions. Like kissing directly or salivating. Now, if someone coughs on you and you are nearby, you could get infected too.

Who is at Risk for Monkeypox?

The higher risk group are men who have had sex or intimate relationships with men and that’s mostly what we’re looking at. [between family members]Of course, families who come into close contact with infected people need to be careful.

However, it can be spread through direct contact with respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Are people of all sexual orientations at risk?

If you’re human, you’re certainly in a little bit of danger. The whole point of declaring a public health emergency is to increase communication so that we can get them, so people at high risk are the ones we are most focused on, We are communicating with and initiating immunizations for people in high-risk categories. Vaccinated people belonging to high-risk groups.

Who are the most vulnerable?

It’s not just laboratory workers who handle samples and perform monkeypox tests, but also men who have sexual intercourse or intimate relationships with men.

Who should be vaccinated and where can I get the vaccine?

I think the only place to get the vaccine for now is via [the county health department]They have some monkeypox vaccines, but in very small quantities. It is also effective after someone has been exposed, especially if he has been exposed to monkeypox for less than 4 days, and the vaccination may prevent that person from getting monkeypox completely. .

How long does it take after exposure for monkeypox symptoms to appear?

The incubation period is 3-17 days.

Are there any precautions people can take?

Isolating infected people is very important.

[Someone with monkeypox is] Once the skin lesion has healed and new skin has grown, it is no longer contagious.At that point, they are no longer contagious. [over 9,000] in the United States, in those cases [9,000]-In addition, Americans will remain in isolation, so we must stop the spread of monkeypox across America.

What are the main things I should know about monkeypox?

The bottom line is that it is largely preventable through vaccines and isolation of responsible people who are infected. There are also several treatments for monkeypox infection. There is absolutely no shame in not seeking medical care.

If you think you’ve been in contact with someone (infected), contact your doctor or local health department right away so you can take appropriate action.

End of Q&A with Dr. Penniman. Edited for clarity and length.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually begins with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, swollen glands, muscle aches and headaches, and usually a few days later followed by a rash.

However, in the 2022 pandemic, the rash tends to be the first symptom. Lesions first appear in the mouth, anus, and genitals.

The illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks.

The 2022 outbreak is associated with sexual and intimate contact between men who have sex with men, CDC does not classify monkeypox as a sexually transmitted diseasesome experts say that framing it that way or reporting it as a disease that only affects men who have sex with men can be problematic.

“A lot of people might be thinking, ‘I’m not having sex. I’m not gay. So whatever happens, it’s okay.'” It’s an infectious disease,” said an HIV primary care physician, fair equity for health soon told USA TODAY.

Where can I get the monkeypox vaccine in Alabama?

Jynneos is the monkeypox vaccine recommended by the CDC and is given in two doses 14 days apart. The Department of Health and Human Services is distributing the vaccine statewide and has so far allocated approximately 5,800 doses to Alabama.

Monkeypox vaccine is available at county health departments throughout the state, but supplies are limited.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the general public does not need to get the Jynneos vaccine unless they have been in contact with a positive case or have other risk factors. ADPH also said the post-exposure vaccine will be offered to those who have been exposed to monkeypox within the past 14 days or who are at high risk of being exposed.

how to get the vaccine

Hadley Hitson covers the rural South for Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America.she can be reached at [email protected]To support her work, Subscribe to Advertisers Also Donate to Report for America.