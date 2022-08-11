Universities implement guidelines as monkeypox continues to spread





So far, there are nearly 9,000 cases nationwide, and more than 50 cases in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — With nearly 8,934 monkeypox cases nationwide, concerns remain ahead of the school year as the virus continues to spread. Vaccine expert Joseph Kurland said, “It’s a bit of a surprise that it’s spreading so quickly.” kids minnesota. Joseph Kurland is a Vaccine Specialist and Infection Prevention Officer at Children’s Minnesota. For typical monkeypox, he says, it can take up to four weeks for the lesions to heal. “It’s going to be difficult for most people when it comes to vacations and schedules,” Kurland said. Especially in a school or university environment. “People with rashes or lesions, or if a child feels better and returns to activity before the lesion heals, is at risk of seeing further outbreaks, especially in school sports. Some colleges and universities, such as Cornell University in New York and Northwestern University in Illinois, have already issued guidance for online monitoring of monkeypox cases on campus. And here in Minnesota, others are following suit. In a statement, the University of Minnesota confirmed the following response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in Minnesota: Educate clinicians and nurse line staff on campus about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox.

Assembling monkeypox specimen/lesion test packets for use by clinicians as needed based on patient symptoms.

Provides clinicians with detailed instructions for specimen collection and submission.

Monitor access to monkeypox vaccine. It is not currently available in pharmacies, but pharmacies will continue to monitor the situation.

Before the vaccine becomes more widely available, we will work with MDH on access to the vaccine from the state in case we need to use it in our clinics.

Be prepared to provide vaccines if needed.

Ensure that you are prepared to support members of your community in complying with MDH and CDC guidelines such as quarantine.

Develop web-based information for the community consistent with information provided on other health issues of concern. They continued, “Anyone who believes they may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox, or who believes they may have a positive case, should contact their health care provider. You must contact Jen Jacobsen, co-chair of Macalester College’s Infectious Diseases Task Force, told KARE 11: “The Macalester Health and Wellness Center and Infectious Diseases Task Force continue to monitor new data and guidelines related to monkeypox and will message and respond accordingly. ” “When you’re in a dormitory that puts infectious material on fabrics and linens,” he said. I was sitting on someone else’s bed, and it made me sick.” Kurland wants to remove the stigma around monkeypox. “It has been pushed in the past due to the spread of the virus in certain communities, but this has nothing to do with your political affiliation, your social situation, how you perceive yourself or who you love.” Kurland said. He concludes by saying it’s important for students to be informed of potential risks when they return to class. “Wash your sheets and hands, be aware of how other people are behaving and feeling, and don’t put yourself in situations where you might get sick from other people,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

