Health
Blood-based biomarkers help predict outcome after traumatic brain injury
media advisory
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Protein measured on the day of injury helps determine prognosis.
what
A study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that biomarkers present in the blood on the day of traumatic brain injury (TBI) accurately predicted a patient’s risk of death or severe disability six months later. It turns out that you can. According to the results presented today, measuring these biomarkers may provide a more accurate assessment of patient prognosis after TBI. lancet neurology.
Researchers transforming traumatic brain injury research and clinical knowledge (TruckTBI) examined levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1), proteins found in glial cells and neurons, respectively, in approximately 1,700 TBI patients. . TRACK-TBI is an observational study aimed at improving the understanding and diagnosis of TBI to develop successful treatments.
The research team measured biomarkers in blood samples taken from TBI patients on the day of trauma and assessed recovery six months later. Participants were recruited from 18 high-level trauma centers across the United States. . More than half (57%) suffered TBI as a result of a road accident.
This study showed that GFAP and UCH-L1 levels on the day of injury were strong predictors of death and unfavorable outcomes such as vegetative state and severe disability requiring daily assistance. . Those with the fifth highest biomarker level had the highest risk of death 6 months after TBI, with most occurring within the first month.
GFAP and UCH-1 are currently used to help detect TBI. Elevated daily blood levels of TBI are associated with neuroimaging-visible brain damage. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of these biomarkers to help clinicians decide whether to order a head CT scan to examine the brain after mild traumatic brain injury. rice field.
New research suggests that GFAP and UCH-L1 may also help predict recovery, especially in patients with moderate to severe TBI. Biomarkers have improved the accuracy of current prognostic models.
The researchers found that the predictive value of biomarkers was strongest in patients with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. However, biomarkers did not accurately predict a person who would experience incomplete recovery (moderately disabled but able to live independently) six months later.
Although additional studies are needed to replicate the results, the results suggest that blood-based biomarkers may help clinicians and researchers better predict patient outcome after traumatic brain injury. indicates that there is
Who
NINDS program director, Dr. Nsini Umoh, is available to discuss research findings, TRACK-TBI, and current traumatic brain injury research. Contact us to arrange an interview [email protected].
paper
Corey FK and others Prognostic value of day-of-injury plasma GFAP and UCH-L1 levels for predicting functional recovery in the TRACK-TBI cohort: an observational cohort study. September 2022. Lancet Neurology; 21:803-813.
TRACK-TBI is sponsored by the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (Grant # U01 NS1365885), US Department of Defense, Abbott Research Institute, One Mind.
NINDS is the nation’s leading funder of research on the brain and nervous system.the mission of NINDS To explore the basic knowledge of the brain and nervous system and use that knowledge to reduce the burden of neurological disease.
About the National Institutes of Health (NIH):NIH, the United States medical research agency, has 27 laboratories and centers and is part of the US Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. . For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.
NIH…turning discovery into health®
Sources
2/ https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/blood-based-biomarkers-help-predict-outcomes-after-traumatic-brain-injury
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]n.com
- PM Modi shares his ‘greetings’ for Raksha Bandhan August 11, 2022
- STRIKEWERX sprint helps solve B-52 engine icing problem > Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-AIR > Article Display August 11, 2022
- From Jim Carrey to Ant Anstead – Hollywood Life August 11, 2022
- Brianna Navarrosa, Amari Avery Advance to 2022 US Womens Amateur Round of 32 August 11, 2022
- Trump news – latest: FBI Chief Christopher Wray breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid as Trump pleads fifth, searches for informant August 11, 2022