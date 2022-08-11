Protein measured on the day of injury helps determine prognosis.

A study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that biomarkers present in the blood on the day of traumatic brain injury (TBI) accurately predicted a patient’s risk of death or severe disability six months later. It turns out that you can. According to the results presented today, measuring these biomarkers may provide a more accurate assessment of patient prognosis after TBI. lancet neurology.

Researchers transforming traumatic brain injury research and clinical knowledge (TruckTBI) examined levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1), proteins found in glial cells and neurons, respectively, in approximately 1,700 TBI patients. . TRACK-TBI is an observational study aimed at improving the understanding and diagnosis of TBI to develop successful treatments.

The research team measured biomarkers in blood samples taken from TBI patients on the day of trauma and assessed recovery six months later. Participants were recruited from 18 high-level trauma centers across the United States. . More than half (57%) suffered TBI as a result of a road accident.

This study showed that GFAP and UCH-L1 levels on the day of injury were strong predictors of death and unfavorable outcomes such as vegetative state and severe disability requiring daily assistance. . Those with the fifth highest biomarker level had the highest risk of death 6 months after TBI, with most occurring within the first month.

GFAP and UCH-1 are currently used to help detect TBI. Elevated daily blood levels of TBI are associated with neuroimaging-visible brain damage. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of these biomarkers to help clinicians decide whether to order a head CT scan to examine the brain after mild traumatic brain injury. rice field.

New research suggests that GFAP and UCH-L1 may also help predict recovery, especially in patients with moderate to severe TBI. Biomarkers have improved the accuracy of current prognostic models.

The researchers found that the predictive value of biomarkers was strongest in patients with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. However, biomarkers did not accurately predict a person who would experience incomplete recovery (moderately disabled but able to live independently) six months later.

Although additional studies are needed to replicate the results, the results suggest that blood-based biomarkers may help clinicians and researchers better predict patient outcome after traumatic brain injury. indicates that there is

