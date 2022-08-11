Brain scans reveal hidden thought patterns and predict student learning better than test scores

Overview: Neuroimaging studies have revealed that changes in students’ brains are a better indicator of learning than test scores.

Traditional tests and grades that educators have long used may not measure learning more accurately than brain scans, according to a new study published in. scientific progress.

Authored by a team of researchers from seven universities and led by a Georgetown neuroscientist, the paper not only upends how educators create curricula, but it also has the potential to reveal hidden connections in the human mind. There is a nature.

“Psychologists and philosophers have long debated whether spatial thinking, such as mental images of objects, actually underlies verbal thinking,” said Georgetown, senior author of the study. Adam Green, Distinguished Associate Professor at the College of the Arts, explains. Science in the Department of Psychology.

“If this is true, teaching students to improve their spatial thinking skills should improve their verbal reasoning abilities.”

Researchers studied “space-enhanced” science courses offered at public high schools in Virginia. This emphasizes spatial thinking skills such as making maps and planning how to reconfigure cities to reduce energy consumption.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans showed brain changes as students studied the course curriculum and compared these changes to traditional measures of learning, such as changes in test scores.

Brain changes were far better predictors of learning, especially a type of learning called ‘distant transfer’. This is so deep that it helps students succeed in tasks they weren’t taught to accomplish. is known.

build a model in your head

The team’s findings suggest that when humans understand spoken or written language, the mind “spatializes” this information, suggesting that the brains originally evolved to help our primate ancestors navigate complex environments with agility. We support Mental Model Theory (MMT), which assumes that the system depends on the

When researchers tested verbal reasoning about words in sentences rather than objects on a map, students who took courses that emphasized spatial thinking showed marked improvements. Moreover, the more students mastered spatial thinking, the better their verbal reasoning.

“These findings indicate that mental modeling may be an important basis for a significant shift to real-world education, taking skills from the classroom and applying them more generally.” and lead author and Ph.D. student in psychology Robert Cortes (C’18, G’23). “Not only does this study advance our understanding of how education changes our brains, it also reveals important insights into the nature of the mind.”

“Linguistic reasoning is one of the most powerful tools that human evolution has produced,” argues Cortes. “Combining neuroscience and education to better understand how the human brain learns to reason is very exciting. I hope.”

The research team presents new evidence for MMT in the brain and finds that improvements in verbal reasoning are best predicted by changes in the center of spatial processing in the student’s brain, particularly in the posterior parietal cortex.

Skull Curriculum Creation

The debate over mental models has a long history, but one of the hottest debates in the modern educational setting is whether neuroscience can improve teaching and learning in schools. While promising in theory, efforts to integrate neuroscience and education have proven challenging in the real world.

One of the main obstacles is that neuroscience tools such as MRI scans are expensive and time-consuming, making them inapplicable to large-scale educational policy and practice.

“You can’t scan every child’s brain, and even if you could, it would be a very bad idea to do,” says Greene, who is also on the faculty of an interdisciplinary program in neuroscience.

Critics have long expressed concern about whether the data neuroscience provides can really tell educators what they couldn’t find with traditional paper-and-pencil or computer-based tests.

The research team’s new findings point to new ways to integrate education and neuroscience to help overcome these challenges. Instead of focusing on the brains of individual students, the study focused on the curriculum students learned.

The results demonstrate that brain imaging can detect changes that occur in learning a specific curriculum in a real classroom, and that these brain changes can be used to compare different curricula.

Georgetown students gather around a computer in a biology lab.Credit: Georgetown University

“Curriculum development can and does happen on the scale that neuroscience is realistically capable of,” Green says. “Thus, if neuroimaging tools can be used to identify pedagogical methods that convey the most transferable learning, then those curricula can be broadly adopted by teachers and school systems. Curricula can be scaled up. , neuroimaging does not need that.”

Students in the spatially-enhanced curriculum showed more robust brain changes compared with closely matched students who took other advanced science curricula. It appears to demonstrate deep learning of spatial abilities that can be applied in flexible ways. This may not be fully captured by traditional tests of certain skills.

In particular, the study’s finding that changes in the brain can predict learning more accurately than traditional tests suggests that the internal view provided by neuroscience offers insights into distant transfer learning that educators have long sought. It provides strong evidence that it is possible to give, which is often missed by traditional learning assessments.

According to Cortes, “This research is a great example of the department’s mission to bridge ‘neurons to their neighbors’ through science. We hope to use this data to persuade policy makers to increase access to this kind of spatially enriched education. ”

Original research: Findings are displayed in: scientific progress