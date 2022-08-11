Polio ‘quiet’ spread in New York prompts CDC to consider additional vaccinations for some people





The case was found in Rockland County, where polio vaccination coverage is surprisingly low. Dr. Jose Romero, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, noted that the majority of polio patients have no symptoms and can unknowingly spread the virus.

“There are a lot of people in the community who have had the polio virus. They are shedding the virus,” he said. “Diffusion is always a possibility, because it will be quiet.”

Last week, the CDC Disease Investigation Team moved from agency headquarters in Atlanta to Rockland County and said they were “very nervous” that polio “could spiral out of control very quickly and put a crisis in our hands.” The leader who met the team.

“They… what’s the opposite of being cautiously optimistic?” said another community leader, a vaccine education expert who also met with the Rockland County CDC team. Both leaders requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly. Polio can cause incurable paralysis and death, but thanks to vaccination most people in the United States are protected. Unvaccinated and unvaccinated people are vulnerable, and polio vaccination rates in Rockland County and neighboring Orange County, just north of New York City, are about 60% compared to 93% Nationwide. Immunodeficiency People can become vulnerable even if they are fully vaccinated. Romero said the CDC is considering a range of options to protect people from polio, including boosting vaccines for children in the community, as UK health officials are currently doing. It also includes providing London or recommend additional doses for certain adult groups. “We are looking at all aspects of how to address this. At this time, we do not have a definitive answer,” he said. “Silent Killer” The Rockland County polio case was the first confirmed case in the United States in almost a decade. A virus was also detected sewage It is located in Orange County, adjacent to Rockland County. Positive samples were genetically related to individual cases, but no other cases have been reported in the United States. About 3 out of 4 people with polio don’t have it symptoms , but they can still spread the virus to others, according to the CDC. Most of the rest have symptoms such as sore throats and headaches that can go unnoticed or be confused with other illnesses.He is a relatively minority of about 1 in about 200 infected people. only paralyzed. Some paralyzed people die because they can’t breathe. Polio epidemic in the late 1940s invalid Averages over 35,000 annually in the US. A vaccination campaign was launched in 1955, and cases plummeted rapidly. Childhood polio immunizations rolled out today — 4 servings At least 99% effective between the ages of 2 months and 6 years, according to the CDC. But in recent decades, some small groups have not vaccinated Children against viruses. One of his is within New York’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, including Rockland County. Many of Rockland County’s remaining religious Jewish communities are rallying around efforts to educate “outliers” who refuse to be vaccinated, community health leaders said. “This is a silent killer like carbon monoxide, and you never know when it will hit us,” she said. “The press release isn’t going to cut it.” Vaccine educators want the CDC team to learn the best ways to communicate with members of this community who do not use the internet and instead tend to get a lot of information from the messaging platform WhatsApp and community newspapers. said he was enthusiastic about This week, Rockland County and local health care providers distributed an infographic in English and Yiddish announcing “Polio epidemic in Rockland County.” A Rockland County vaccine educator said in a meeting with the CDC team, “We talked about the need for a message that resonates, and the press release isn’t going to cut it.” WMCHealth member Dr. Mary Leahy, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System, Rockland County’s largest health care provider, said she attended a meeting with the CDC to help people whose children have not been vaccinated against polio. To help you understand, he said: Regarding the severity of the illness, “I go back to my grandparents and great-grandparents who actually lived through the polio era in the 1940s and her 1950s.” It makes sense for Romero. “I grew up in Mexico. I saw the disease, the complications,” he said. “I went to school with the kids in the brace.” He said many Americans are unaware of the “devastating” effects of “lifelong paralysis” from polio. “I don’t think most Americans have seen a case of polio. People, for that matter, have lost their fear of the disease.”

CNN’s Danielle Herman and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

