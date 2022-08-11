Monkeypox Shows Need for Spending Flexibility

Dr. Alison Arwadi of the Chicago Department of Public Health said Wednesday that local health departments will need greater flexibility in spending from the federal government to quickly respond to serious outbreaks such as the monkeypox virus. rice field.

Arwady also shared new guidance that will allow the current monkeypox vaccine strain to reach five times more people per vial.

At a news conference Wednesday, Arwady said more than 90% of the city’s public health department’s funding comes from the federal government, often related to specific diseases in bills passed by Congress. Currently, unused funds allocated for specific parts of the COVID-19 response cannot be diverted toward the city’s response to the monkeypox health emergency, she said.

“We have not been able to use our unused COVID funds to combat the MPV outbreak. We have not received a single dollar[for the monkeypox virus],” Alwadi said. I was. “Actually, he doesn’t need more money. But he needs the flexibility to spend the money he has on MPV.”

Alwadi said he hoped the federal government would be more flexible and fund disease prevention in a way that is tied to the population level. Stable and consistent funding will allow CDPH to look for recurring diseases, identify new subspecies, and build a permanent infrastructure to respond to major outbreaks, he said. says.

“We currently do not have the ability to fund more than two years after COVID funding runs out,” she said. “This is a big deal. Across the country, public health organizations are ill-equipped to build and maintain.”

Monkeypox emergency declaration state When federal government Governments could help increase funding flexibility, Arwady added. But it’s too late. “She needed this flexibility in June when she had her first case,” she said.

Chicago’s monkeypox cases Rising to 584 on Wednesday, demand for the vaccine far outstrips supply among at-risk populations targeted by the Ministry of Health.

But a new US Food and Drug Administration decision to allow the main monkeypox vaccine to be administered just under the skin allows for up to five times more vaccination per vial.

“While this is great news, it is an uncommon management approach that will require significant changes in our operations in the coming weeks,” the CDPH said in a statement Wednesday. CDPH has ordered thousands of tiny needles and syringes needed for the new procedure and plans to work with state and federal officials to train people how to give intradermal injections.

Chicago’s monkeypox response has also been battered by new shipments of vaccine doses, Arwady said. About 13,000 doses from the federal government arrived last Wednesday, and she said another 20,000 doses will arrive soon.

“Not because we don’t know how, but because we didn’t have a vaccine,” she said.

The city is using the code to schedule appointments for the new monkeypox vaccine. The code, which changes weekly, will be released first to healthcare providers and community-based organizations that work with people such as African Americans and Latinos who often have limited access to healthcare services.

Arwady said the city has 3,000 vaccine appointments at large clinics this weekend.

Cases continue to affect mostly homosexuals and other men who have sex with men, a trend health officials say stems from a tight sexual network. There is no biological reason why men are the most affected by the virus so far, and nothing will stop the virus from spreading more aggressively within other populations, officials reiterated.

The smallpox-associated monkeypox virus was first detected in humans in 1970 and is endemic to parts of western and central Africa. The disease often begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a large, painful rash all over the body and around the genitals that looks like pimples or blisters.Monkeypox symptoms can last up to 4 weeks

For information on how to secure monkeypox vaccine, Chicago Public Health Department monkeypox vaccine page.

