Louisiana Moves to Expand Supply of Monkeypox Vaccine





Louisiana Department of Health Encourages Healthcare Providers to Stretch Small State Monkeypox Vaccine Supply By dividing the individual doses 5 ways: Federal Directive Wednesday it allows them to do so. “This could be a game-changer for our monkeypox response, especially ahead of the large events planned in Louisiana,” state health officer Dr. Joseph Cantor said Wednesday. said in a statement. The Joe Biden administration has faced political backlash for not acting fast enough to secure larger doses of the monkeypox vaccine from the Danish pharmaceutical company that makes it. Nationally, people considered at high risk for monkeypox were not fully vaccinated because the demand for the drug far exceeded the supply in the United States.



Shortages are particularly acute among gay men, bisexual men and transgender people, where monkeypox is currently most prevalent. The disease spreads rapidly, primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with people who have an active infection. Anyone can get the virus, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

There have been 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Louisiana since early July. The state has a quota of 9,200 vaccinations that should last until mid-September, but health officials say it’s not enough to protect communities.

The Louisiana Department of Health has been particularly concerned. Not enough vaccines to prepare for Southern Decadenceis an LGBTQ+ festival held on Labor Day weekend in New Orleans with 100,000 to 300,000 people attending. But new federal guidance will allow health care providers to vaccinate up to five times as many people with the same vaccine supply.



If the dose is small, the vaccine must be administered directly under the skin rather than deep into human tissue to be effective. The new vaccine distribution plan has been criticized.Evidence that doses as small as one-fifth the original size provide adequate protection essentially limited to one study.



Healthcare providers who deliver the vaccine will also have to use new technology to administer it. If they fail and inject a smaller dose into the wrong part of human tissue, the person being vaccinated may not receive the expected protection.



“We are gravely concerned about the limited amount of research that has been done on this dosage and method of administration, and fear it will give people false confidence that they are protected.” David Harvey of the National Union of STD Directors said: statement to the Associated Press.



Messages about monkeypox vaccine are also at risk of confusion. Initially, it was explained that he would need two full doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart, to be fully vaccinated. After that, some health care providers in the United States began handing out just one dose of her to each person to expand supplies.

People are now given lower doses, but they should get at least two of those lower doses to adequately protect against outbreaks. According to expertsPeople who have already been vaccinated against monkeypox are also advised to get a second, low-dose dose about a month after the first. Due to limited vaccines, Louisiana has a limited number of people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox, men who have sex with men, transgender women, who were assigned male gender at birth and who have multiple or anonymous deaths in the past 14 years. Restricted access to non-binary people who had intimate contact with their partners. day to day. Sex workers and people who have paid for sex in the past 14 days are also eligible to be vaccinated, regardless of gender or sexuality.

