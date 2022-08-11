Do Potassium-Rich Foods Lower Blood Pressure and Keep Your Heart Healthy?

Can eating avocados, bananas and salmon lower blood pressure and reduce heart attack and stroke risk? And does this really only apply to women? We look behind the headlines and give our verdict.

Studies show that eating potassium-rich foods such as avocados, bananas, and salmon can counteract the negative effects of consuming too much salt.

People with the highest potassium intake in their diets were 13 percent less likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those with the lowest intakes, according to a study published in . European Heart Journal.

The study also found that a potassium-rich diet was associated with lower blood pressure, especially in women who ate a lot of salt.

Previous studies have already shown that high salt intake raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, while eating potassium-rich foods lowers blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke. shown. .

This study sought to find out if there are differences in the way potassium affects heart health in men and women.

They also wanted to see if the benefits of a potassium-rich diet varied with the amount of salt you ate. In theory, more potassium could benefit people whose health is at risk because they eat more salt, as it increases the amount of salt they remove. suggests that women’s blood pressure is more sensitive to differences in salt intake, so researchers say women may benefit more from increasing the amount of potassium in their diet. I was testing a theory.

This study included 11,267 men and 13,696 women from the EPIC-Norfolk study, which recruited people aged 40 to 79 years from general practice in Norfolk between 1993 and 1997.

Want to be fit and healthy? Sign up for our bi-weekly Heart Matters newsletter to receive healthy recipes, new activity ideas, and expert tips for managing your health. Participation is free and takes 2 minutes. i want to sign up

Researchers measured the participants’ blood pressure and used urine samples to estimate the amount of salt and potassium in their diets. They divided them into three groups according to their estimated potassium intake. Women with the lowest intake of potassium had about 1.9 g of potassium per day (2.2 g for men). The recommended daily intake for adults in the UK is 3.5g (3500mg) per day.

Researchers also took their medical history and asked them to complete a lifestyle questionnaire, including whether they smoked and how much alcohol they consumed.

After that, the men and women were followed for an average of nearly 20 years to check for heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers found that women in the group with the highest amount of potassium had an 11% lower risk of heart attack or stroke compared to the group with the lowest amount of potassium. In men, the risk was 7% lower.

The amount of salt in the diet did not appear to affect the relationship between potassium levels and heart attack and stroke risk. I said it suggests that it doesn’t just help get rid of it.It must have other protective effects as well.

The study also found that the higher the amount of potassium consumed per day, the lower the blood pressure. found that higher potassium levels were associated with lower blood pressure only in women consuming the highest levels of salt.

One of the study’s authors said:

“Food companies can help by replacing standard sodium-based salts in processed foods with potassium salt alternatives.

“Additionally, fresh, unprocessed foods should be prioritized as they are rich in potassium and low in salt.”

foods rich in potassium Chicken (average grilled meat, 174g) 574mg Banana (1) 330mg Avocado (half) 360mg Broccoli (raw, 80g) 317mg Spinach (80g) 545mg Grilled salmon (154g pieces) 634mg Potato (1 medium, boiled, 175g) 639mg Skim milk (1/3 pint/195g) 316mg

BHF Verdict

Tracy Parker, Senior Dietitian, British Heart Foundation (BHF), says:

A simple way to increase your potassium intake is to eat fruits and vegetables five times a day. Other foods, such as legumes, fish, nuts, seeds, and milk, are high in potassium and low in salt and may also benefit your heart.

Foods that are good sources of potassium are easy to incorporate into a healthy, balanced diet and have other benefits, but don’t try to increase your potassium intake with supplements unless your doctor prescribes it. please

Potassium is found in a wide variety of foods and you can get enough of it from your diet, but taking supplements can lead to excess potassium in your blood. This is especially important for people with kidney problems. Too much potassium can lead to stomach pains and diarrhea, and high blood levels can seriously affect the heart and its rhythm.

How successful was your research?

The strengths of this study are the large number of people involved and the long follow-up period. This means that we were able to create statistics based on a large number of heart attacks or strokes (13,596 – more than half of the participants – had a stroke or heart attack during the 20-year follow-up period).

They were also able to adjust the results for factors that may have influenced them, such as age, body mass index (BMI), whether they were smokers, how much they drank, and previous history of stroke or heart attack.

However, this survey only included people from one county in England, so it may not reflect the entire population.

Determining how much potassium is in someone’s diet is not easy. However, the urine sample was only taken once, so it may not be representative of the person’s entire diet.

Was the media coverage good?

This research has been widely reported and Guardian When daily mail.

The Guardian’s coverage was fairly accurate, containing quotes from researchers and BHF nutritionists, as well as useful information about how much potassium people need and foods containing it.

The Daily Mail was mostly accurate, except when it said, “Only women seemed to reap.” [the] After stating that “eating potassium may help prevent heart attacks and strokes.” It turns out that the risk is lower.

The Mail article reads, “Confirmed: Avocado on toast is good for you! Scientists say potassium-rich foods keep your heart healthy (but only for women!). However, higher potassium intake was also associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes.

However, the email contained information from the NHS Eatwell Guide.

what to read next…







