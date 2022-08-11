Abnormalities in the left atrium of the heart increase the risk of dementia

Researchers report that structural or functional abnormalities within the left atrium of the heart, with or without symptoms, may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%. . Scientists who published their research (“Dementia risk associated with atrial heart disease: ARIC study“) in American Heart Association Journalnoted an increased risk of dementia, even among people who had not experienced atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.

“The contribution of atrial heart disease to dementia risk has not been characterized. We aimed to assess mediation,” the researchers wrote.

“We performed a prospective cohort analysis of participants in the ARIC (Atherogenic Risk in the Community) study who participated in Visit 5 (2011–2013). and dementia risk: structural equation modeling methods were used to determine potential mediation by atrial fibrillation and/or stroke.

“Atrial heart disease was defined if at least one of the following was met at Visit 5: P-wave terminal force >5000 mV ms on ECG lead V1, NT-proBNP (N-terminal pro-cerebral natriuretic peptides) >250 pg/mL or left atrial volume index ≥34 mL/m2 By transthoracic echocardiography. We repeated analyzes requiring two or more markers to define atrial heart disease. The prevalence of atrial heart disease was 34% among 5,078 participants (mean age 75 years, 59% female, 21% black), and 763 participants developed dementia.

“Atrial heart disease was significantly associated with dementia (adjusted HR, 1.35 [95% CI, 1.16–1.58]), enhancing effect estimates when more than one biomarker is required (adjusted HR, 1.54 [95% CI, 1.25–1.89]). Excluding patients with atrial fibrillation, there was an increased risk of dementia in patients with atrial heart disease (adjusted HR, 1.31 [95% CI, 1.12–1.55]) or stroke (adjusted HR, 1.28 [95% CI, 1.09–1.52]). The proportion of AF-mediated effect was 4% (P.=0.005), and 9% had stroke (P.= 0.048).

“Atrial heart disease was significantly associated with an increased risk of dementia and only minimally mediated effects from atrial fibrillation and stroke.”

Need more insight and better understanding

According to the researchers, the results of the study link the potentially asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) state of atrial dysfunction with its newly emerging association with dementia. It highlights the need for a better understanding of the mechanics.

Participants in the current analysis were part of a large study group of over 15,000 people originally recruited for the ongoing ARIC study, which began in 1987, and were drawn from four diverse communities across the United States. I study the heart health of people living in

Researchers used a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery from the National Institute on Aging Alzheimer’s Center Program’s Unified Dataset and informant interviews with a subset of participants to assess the Cognitive decline was assessed. The informant interview was given to an adult spouse, adult child, or close friend undergoing assessment for cognitive decline, such as her 8-item informant interview to distinguish between aging and dementia. This is a question screening test.

The neuropsychological test battery consists of simple measures of processing speed, episodic memory, language, attention, and executive function. Dementia diagnoses were generated based on test results by computer diagnostic algorithms and subsequently determined by experts based on criteria outlined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the National Institutes of Health.

Discharge codes (obtained directly as part of the ARIC study or from indexing services or indexing services) and death certificate data obtained from the medical entity’s automated classification system as part of the ARIC study were used to assess participants’ cognitive status. It is also included to

In addition, cardiac evaluations including echocardiography, electrocardiography, and blood tests were performed to assess the size and function of the left atrium of the heart and to check for signs of atrial heart disease.

An analysis of collective health data found that over 30 years of follow-up, 763 people developed dementia and 1,709 developed atrial heart disease. Participants with atrial heart disease appeared 35% more likely to develop dementia.

When researchers adjusted for participants who experienced atrial fibrillation and stroke, they observed a 31% and 28% increased risk of dementia in patients with atrial heart disease, respectively, even after accounting for other vascular risks. rice field. Researchers suggest that atrial heart disease conditions that lead to dementia aren’t just the result of atrial fibrillation or stroke.

While the researchers said the results did not suggest a causal relationship, they emphasized the importance of lowering the risk of vascular and heart disease. It was possible that atrial fibrillation or silent strokes may have been missed in some study participants.

Additionally, because dementia progresses slowly, some participants with mild symptoms may have been missed, and some patients in the study died before their dementia was observed and recorded. It is possible that this study may not be generalizable across populations with different demographics.