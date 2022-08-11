Brain Drain: Scientists investigate why mental fatigue causes fatigue.neuroscience





Friday night is a familiar feeling. After a grueling day at work, you finally agree with your friends on a night out. But by the time you figure out what to wear and where you put your keys, nights on the couch start to sound more glamorous than nights on the tiles. Now scientists believe they Before you get to the bus stop, you might be able to explain why you’re so tired.Your brain has slowed down in managing tension. The brain can suffer from something similar to pain Accumulation of lactic acid in muscles exercising. This may be why resisting the stubborn mental yard, and the temptation to give up all day, feels just as taxing. Prolonged mental activity accumulates potentially toxic neurotransmitters in the prefrontal cortex, studies show Published in Current BiologyResearchers suggest slowing brain activity to manage buildup, which explains why we feel tired. “For example, the brain exercised cognitive control even when resisting scratching,” says Antonius Wieler of the Paris Brain Institute, the first author of the study. He said repeated demands on cognitive control functions can lead to fatigue. The prefrontal cortex is the area of ​​decision-making and cognitive control that the brain applies to overriding impulses and fighting temptations of all kinds. The team monitored brain chemistry while 40 participants completed repetitive tasks on a computer. They made him two groups and did a difficult task or an easy task he did for over 6 hours. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer share the top stories and what they mean. Free on weekday mornings. Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policy We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When terms of service application. Researchers measured neurotransmitter levels in the prefrontal cortex. They found that participants given more difficult tasks had higher glutamate build-up. In tasks that involve a lot of thinking, the brain has to repeatedly resist the temptation to do something less demanding. Naturally, this can make people feel tired, but the brain chemistry behind it remains unknown. Researchers now suggest that cognitive control may lead to accumulation of glutamate in the brain, whose high levels could be harmful. This is because the nerve cells are overexcited. “We found that glutamate builds up in areas of the brain that control the task we set participants on,” Wiehler said. “Our understanding is that the brain may have some sort of clearance mechanism that counteracts this, slowing activity.” Researchers believe that mental fatigue may be related to the recycling of glutamate, which accumulates during neural activity. It is highly likely that the When participants were asked to report their level of fatigue, no definitive association was found between glutamate and fatigue. The groups that performed the difficult task and the easy task recorded the same fatigue. unaware of the difficulty of the task. “The fact that glutamate levels do not track reported fatigue is a bit disappointing, but it is not surprising as there is often a disconnect between biological characteristics and self-reported fatigue.” Man. Although the researchers only monitored glutamate, it suggests that other related substances may be involved in fatigue. We’re measuring neurotransmitters, so we need to look more globally,” said Kuppuswamy. But the results were encouraging, she added. “We know that lactic acid builds up in muscles during exercise, leading to muscle fatigue. is intuitive, and this is the first good evidence to suggest it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/aug/11/brain-drain-scientists-why-mental-exertion-triggers-exhaustion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos