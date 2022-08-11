Health
What is the new Langya virus and should I be concerned?
The essay below conversationan online publication covering the latest research.
A new virus called henipavirus Suspected In about two years until 2021, 35 people are said to have been infected in Shandong and Henan provinces in China.
It is related to the Hendra and Nipah viruses that cause disease in humans. However, there are many unknowns about this new virus, abbreviated as LayV, including whether it can be transmitted from person to person.
Here’s what we know so far.
How sick are people?
Chinese researchers first detected the new virus as part of routine surveillance of people with fever who recently reported contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, researchers looked for it in other people.
Most of the symptoms reported were mild, including fever, fatigue, cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, and headache, but it is not known how long the patient’s ill health lasted.
Very few had more serious complications, such as pneumonia and abnormal liver or kidney function. However, the severity of these abnormalities, the need for hospitalization, and whether there are fatal cases were not reported.
Where did this virus come from?
The authors also investigated whether domestic or wild animals could have been the source of the virus. They found a small number of goats and dogs that may have been infected with the virus in the past, but there was more direct evidence that a significant proportion of wild shrews carried the virus.
This suggests that humans may have transmitted the virus from wild shrews.
Does this virus really cause this disease?
Researchers used the latest technology known as Metagenome analysis to find this new virus. Researchers sequence all genetic material, discarding “known” sequences (e.g., human DNA) in search of “unknown” sequences that may represent new viruses.
This raises the question of how scientists can determine whether a particular virus is causing disease.
We traditionallyKoch’s postulate” To determine if a particular microorganism causes disease:
-
It must be found in the sick, not in the healthy
-
Must be able to isolate from sick people
-
An isolate from a sick person must cause disease when given to a healthy person (or animal)
-
After falling ill, we must be able to re-isolate from healthy people.
The authors acknowledge that this new virus has not yet met these criteria, and the relevance of these criteria in modern times is Asked.
However, the authors say they found no other cause of the disease in 26. There was evidence that the immune system reacted to the virus in 14 people, and those who were sicker had more virus. was
What can we learn from related viruses?
This new virus appears to be a close relative of two other viruses important to humans, the Nipah and Hendra viruses. This virus family is the inspiration for the movie’s fictional MEV-1 virus. contagion.
Hendra virus first report 14 horses and trainers died in Queensland in 1994. big rail.
Since then, a number of horse outbreaks have been reported in Queensland and northern New South Wales and are commonly believed to be caused by ‘spread’ infections from flying foxes.
In total, seven human cases of Hendra virus have been reported report In Australia (mainly by veterinarians who treat sick horses), it includes four deaths.
Nipah virus is more important Frequent outbreaks have been reported in Bangladesh.
Infections vary in severity from very mild to fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).
The first outbreaks in Malaysia and Singapore were report People who have had close contact with pigs.but it is idea Recent outbreaks have been due to food contaminated with infected bat urine and saliva.
Importantly, the Nipah virus Sent From person to person, mainly between family contacts.
What do I need to know next?
Little is known about this new virus and the currently reported cases may be the tip of the iceberg.
At this stage, there are no indications that the virus can spread from person to person.
More work is needed to determine how serious the infection is, how it spreads, and how widespread it may be in China and the region.
This article was originally published on conversation. read Original work.
Sources
2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-is-the-new-langya-virus-and-should-we-be-worried/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- PM Modi sends greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan August 11, 2022
- Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya feel like their best on-screen chemistry was in “Josh” as brother-sister; here is the list of top 5 Bollywood on-screen siblings on Rakhi : The Tribune India August 11, 2022
- Where did the Indian women’s table tennis team’s campaign go wrong? August 11, 2022
- Love Island style icon Tasha Ghouri signs groundbreaking fashion deal with eBay UK August 11, 2022
- After reports came out that oil giant Shell had been paid 100 million in the UK, labor has been criticized for its outrageous tax system. August 11, 2022