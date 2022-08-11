Lyme disease: what you need to know about symptoms, vaccine status and more

Lyme disease is a disease that is primarily caused by: Borrelia burgdorferi It is notoriously misunderstood and underestimated, transmitted to humans through the bites of certain types of ticks (deer or black-footed ticks in the United States). But it is a growing problem in the United States, especially in New England. . research A study published in March found that 11% of people had antibodies to it. b. Burgdorfer.

Dr. James Marvel, an emergency physician at Stanford Health Care and an expert in natural medicine, studies the factors driving the spread of Lyme disease in the United States. In his interview with CNET last year, he said data over the past few decades show that Lyme disease has “bloomed” in many states and counties in the United States, especially in the Northeast.

Marvel said the environment could be more favorable for ticks because “we suspect that climate variables contribute to it, especially in the context of global warming.” is difficult to track.

“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘One hot day means more mites,'” Marvel explained.

Other factors, such as people expanding construction into wooded, tick-infested environments, may also contribute to the increased incidence of Lyme disease, Marvel said. In a 2021 interview with CNET, infectious disease expert Dr. said it could have happened. .

“We’re seeing a tendency to go out for social distancing,” Bran said.

Lyme disease can be treated if detected early, but the disease can persist if proper diagnosis and treatment are not received on time. there is a support group online forum Full of people suffering from Lyme disease, International Lyme and Related Disorders Association Dedicated to advancing the medical and scientific community’s understanding of Lyme disease, including treatment for those who continue to suffer.

Here’s what you need to know about Lyme disease and how to protect yourself.

tick protection 101

Being outdoors increases the risk of contact with all aspects of nature, including ticks.But especially if you live in a wooded area or are in a lot of nature States where Lyme disease is more commonit is important to protect yourself from tick bites.

Lyme disease can affect people of all ages, but it is more common in children aged 5 to 14 Adults aged 45 to 64, according to ILADS.

“Ticks don’t fly or jump like fleas or anything like that,” Marvel says. “The only way they can get into humans is through direct contact.” If you hit it, it will catch, he says.

Exposure to ticks can occur at any time, but ticks are most active in the spring and summer (approximately April to September). Centers for Disease Control and PreventionTo check for ticks at the end of a day spent outdoors, the CDC Recommendation Pay close attention to these areas of your body: under your arms, your ears, your navel, between your legs, your hair, your hips, and the backs of your knees. According to the CDC, ticks can enter your home by climbing on pets, backpacks, or clothing, so pets and gear should also be inspected.

To stay out of reach of ticks, avoid areas with lots of grass or bushes, stay in the middle of trails, and wear clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible.you can also handle clothes permethrin, and Insecticide, or use insect repellent. Bran says to apply the repellent every 4 to 6 hours and find a concentration of 30% to 35% repellent. DeetSprays containing low concentrations of DEET work, but aren’t as effective, he says. Bran also advises against using sunscreen and insect repellent blends as they are not effective.

“You should apply sunscreen before repellent and then use any product available as a repellent,” he says.

what to do if you find a tick

Less than 1%, depending on the region 50% or more of ticks According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, he has Lyme disease. If you find a tick on your body, you should remove it. The ILADS recommends calling your doctor immediately if you’ve been bitten by a black-legged tick before symptoms of Lyme disease appear.

If you get a tick bite within 72 hours of starting treatment, you may be able to prevent Lyme infection, says Dr. Bran.

According to Marvel, the best way to remove a tick is to use tweezers to “grab the tick” as close as possible to the base near the tick’s head, then firmly “pull it outward with gentle traction.” (Expect your skin to create a “tent.”)

Recommended by ILADS Store the mites in a covered container or ziplock bag. This allows them to be sent for testing or to be reviewed by a doctor.

How long does an infected tick have to stay attached to transmit Lyme disease? Expert advice varies (usually 36 to 48 hours, according to the CDC. requirement ILADS said some cases may develop under an infectious disease. 24hours.)

However, the sooner you find and remove ticks, the better.

Lyme disease symptoms

Lyme disease-carrying ticks cause nonspecific, flu-like symptoms, including headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches, Bran said.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can develop neurological problems Memory loss, musculoskeletal pain, peripheral neuralgia, etc.

many patients — as many as 80% CDC — A rash appears about 3 to 30 days after being bitten by an infected tick.of Erythema migratory rash According to ILADS, the rash associated with Lyme disease is commonly called bullseye and disappears as the infected red circle spreads, but less than 20% of Lyme disease rashes actually look like bullseye. Pictures of shaped rashes can also be found at the CDC. Lyme disease rash page.

It is important to note that different bacteria Carried by black-legged ticks and causes disease Similar to Lyme diseaseBut most of the time it doesn’t.

If there is an obvious rash, it is considered a “home run” diagnosis, and doses of the antibiotic doxycycline are used to treat the disease. He added: “I need doxycycline.”

A test containing antibodies may be needed to determine if someone has Lyme disease Blood testThe problem is that antibodies take time to show up in blood tests, and this can also cause cases of Lyme disease to be underreported.

“Overall, Lyme disease is a difficult diagnosis,” Marvel said. “I think the further away from the first tick bite or potential exposure, the more troublesome it becomes.”

Is there a vaccine for Lyme disease?

There is currently no Lyme disease vaccine available. His LYMERix, a Lyme disease vaccine previously marketed in the United States,lack of consumer demandAccording to the CDC, people who were vaccinated against Lyme disease before 2002 probably lost their protection against Lyme disease.

However, there is promising research on the horizon.Vaccine makers Valneva and Pfizer announced In August, the company announced that its vaccine, called VLA15, is in Phase 3 clinical trials and is in the final stages before it may be approved for use by the FDA (application for approval is due in 2025). The company says it could.) VLA15 is designed for protection against North American and European strains of bacteria that cause Lyme disease.

Several vaccines for Lyme disease, including one from Yale researchers Expand mRNA technology, has been studied.a Pre-exposure monoclonal antibody therapy Developed and researched by MassBiologic at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. The treatment will likely consist of a single injection that people receive at the beginning of tick season, according to the CDC, and human trials are expected to begin soon.

long-term or chronic Lyme disease

Many cases of Lyme disease can be cured with a course of antibiotics. However, some people may develop persistent symptoms after Lyme infection, including pain, fatigue, difficulty thinking, mental health problems, and other symptoms that interfere with daily life. Diseases lasting more than 6 months are called: Lyme disease syndrome after treatmentSome experts believe that the bacteria that cause Lyme disease trigger an autoimmune response that causes symptoms to persist long after the infection is gone, according to officials. research This suggests that the bacteria that cause Lyme disease can continue to live in the body after initial treatment.

according to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious DiseasesSome patients present with symptoms similar to PTLDS but have no documented Lyme infection. This is sometimes called chronic Lyme disease. However, the NIH says the “lack of a well-defined clinical definition” of CLD has led many experts in the field to avoid using the name entirely. However, this does not mean that the experience of people living with symptoms after Lyme disease is not real. Research from 201336% of patients diagnosed with early Lyme disease developed PTLDS symptoms.

If you think you have Lyme disease but have not yet been diagnosed, ILADS provider search Of experts familiar with lime.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your health care provider.