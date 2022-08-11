Cognitive fatigue from work impairs decision-making: how to combat it





“The prevailing theory suggests that fatigue is an illusion created by the brain to discourage us from doing what we are doing and to engage in more satisfying activities,” he said. said study author Mathias Pessiglione, Inserm Research Director at the Brain and Spine Institute in Paris. , in a news release. “Our findings show that cognitive work results in true functional changes—accumulation of toxic substances. So while fatigue certainly signals us to stop working, it is another way. The goal is to maintain the integrity of brain function.”

In this study, 40 people were given either an easy or a difficult version of the task of distinguishing letters on a screen for over 6 hours. According to the study, participants reported their level of fatigue, and researchers used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to monitor metabolic responses throughout the study.

Each participant was then presented with a choice of either a small reward that provided immediate gratification and required little cognitive control, or a reward of high long-term value but requiring impulse control. (For example, pay $10 now or transfer $50 to the bank). tomorrow account).

The study found that participants who had to think harder for a six-hour task were more likely to receive less reward. found to be higher Glutamate, a neurotransmitter that works in memory and learning. As a result, after people think hard for long periods of time, the buildup of glutamate triggers a response in the brain that makes it more difficult to use the prefrontal cortex (the area of ​​the brain that allows us to control our thoughts). was suggested to be They make impulsive choices rather than strategic ones, research says. Putting less controlled thoughts into your choices after a long day makes it less likely that glutamate will continue to build up to potentially toxic levels. If you’re trying to make an important decision or try to avoid a pile of household chores, it’s important to make sure you’re not too tired. But the bad news: research shows that it can also be difficult to accurately measure how tired people really are. take a break and try new things To learn how to overcome cognitive fatigue, we must first recognize when it occurs. According to Philip Ackermann, a professor of psychology at the Georgia Institute of Technology, activities you enjoy are less likely to cause cognitive fatigue than activities you don’t. Ackermann was not involved in this research. Think about how much more mentally exhausted you are after reading a textbook for 30 minutes than if you stayed up late reading a novel. That said, Ackerman says doing anything that requires brain power for long periods of time will probably tire you out. Sometimes you can’t avoid taking things seriously for a long time and need to do your best. In such cases, Ackerman said, how you deal with cognitive fatigue can make all the difference. “Fatigue is not the same as poor performance,” he said. There are three reactions people tend to have to feeling tired. Whether it’s pushing you to stay active with less effort, focus to overcome tension, or think harder. The first option often correlates with poorer performance because without a rest period to truly recover, you will be less focused and effortful on your task. but if you have to keep going for too long, you risk crashing hard. Second, he added, they often maintain similar or better performance across timelines that they focus on. In the best-case scenario, building in breaks between difficult thoughts can avoid cognitive fatigue, says Ackermann. These breaks can give your tired brain a break if it involves doing another activity. It can help rejuvenate a tired mind. So breaking up a long day of intense research into a card game or a walk outside with a friend can help. And taking time out can mean that what you get when you get back to work is even better. And true rest can help as well, says Pesiglione. “Take the good old recipe of rest and sleep. There is good evidence that glutamate is cleared from synapses during sleep,” he said in a release.

