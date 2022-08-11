COVID rebounds are surprisingly common — even without Pax Lovid







A healthcare worker swabs for SARS-CoV-2 in Shanghai, China.Credit: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

After the revolutionary COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid began use in late 2021, researchers noticed a mixed trend. In some people taking the drug, the symptoms and detectable virus disappear and mysteriously return after a few days.

After months of holding on to straws, scientists are beginning to make strides toward understanding the ‘paxlovid rebound’. suggesting that recurrence at is surprisingly common.1hinting that the virus’s comeback is more intense and more common in people taking paxlobid.2.

Michael Cherness, a medical scientist at VA Boston Health Care in Massachusetts, who published an early description of Pax Lovid’s rebound, said:3“There are so many unanswered questions.”

virus resurgence

Paxlovid (a combination of oral antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) has benefited in countries where it is widely available.A clinical trial sponsored by New York City-based manufacturer Pfizer showed a lower risk of hospitalization and death in unvaccinated individuals at riskFourReal-world research suggests that treatment benefits may extend to vaccinated peopleFive.

Pfizer’s clinical trial team noticed cases of rebound in both those who received paxlobid and those who received a placeboFourHowever, the full details of these cases are not available, according to scientists.

To determine the frequency of rebound without paxlovid treatment, Jonathan Lee, a physician scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and his team were randomized to receive a large placebo. analyzed data from hundreds of people assigned to A large-scale trial of a COVID-19 antibody drug.

More than a quarter of participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported symptom resolution and 1 in 8 confirmed that the virus had returned to high levels1However, only 1-2% of people had both traits of rebounding. This study was posted to the medRxiv preprint server on his August 2nd, but has not yet been peer-reviewed.







Source: Reference 1.

This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 rebound rarely causes symptoms, and recurrence of symptoms may be due to factors other than viral resurgence, such as a prolonged immune response or another infection. says Mr. Li. “The main takeaway message is that recovering from COVID-19 is not a linear process,” he says.

Li’s team, like many others, is currently studying people taking paxlovid before and after rebounds tend to occur. found signs that are different from rebounds that occur without treatment2The study, which was posted to medRxiv on August 4, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Led by Kathryn Stevenson, an infectious disease physician and vaccine scientist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the study closely looked at 11 people who took paxlovid for COVID-19 and 25 who did not. Based on SARS-CoV-2 levels, more than a quarter of paxlovid-treated patients rebounded, compared with only 1 of 25 treatment-naïve patients. In addition, those who had Paxlovid’s rebound had high levels of the virus for several days, as if they had contracted a new acute infection. One case was like a virus “blip”.

Charnes said Paxlovid’s rebound appears to be qualitatively different from that of untreated people, whose viral levels rarely reach their peak for initial infection.

However, the cause of Pax Lovid’s rebound remains unknown. Research suggests that drug resistance in the virus or a weak immune response in rebounders is unlikely to be the cause. It is testing whether it triggers a strong immune response that bounces back into the body, increases viral levels, and can cause symptoms to recur.

Physicians also need better guides on how to treat and ultimately prevent paxlovid resistance. Mark Siedner, who is in charge of rebounding, says the phenomenon is reminiscent of what happens when treatment duration for other diseases is too short. It seems so.”

The drug is currently being administered for five days, but Charness said longer duration of treatment is worth considering unless it promotes drug resistance. “I still have a lot to learn.”