



A new virus has infected dozens in China, with researchers suggesting that shrews may be the virus' "natural host." published research The New England Journal of Medicine said last week that Langya henipavirus was found in 35 people in China's Henan and Shandong provinces. Scientists said 26 of these people had no pathogens detected in their bodies other than Rangya and had various symptoms such as nausea, fever, vomiting and coughing. "Of the 25 species of small wildlife surveyed, [Langya] RNA was detected primarily in shrews (71/262) [27%]), a finding that suggests that shrews may be a natural reservoir [Langya]' said the researchers. Researchers believe there may only be "sporadic" infections among humans. "There was no close contact or shared history of exposure between patients, suggesting that infection in the human population may be sporadic. It became clear that there were no close contacts. [Langya] However, our sample size was too small to determine the status of human-to-human transmission. [Langya]," they said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention According to the (CDC), there are only two henipaviruses that officials know to cause disease in humans: Hendra virus and Nipah virus. "Both Hendra and Nipah viruses can cause a severe flu-like illness with fever, muscle aches, headache and dizziness. It can progress to encephalitis, and respiratory symptoms may also be present, according to the CDC.

Yellen tells IRS not to use new funds to increase middle-tier audits

Francois Ballou, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, said the virus was first detected in humans in 2018, indicating that rangya is not rapidly transmissible. “Other henipaviruses can infect humans. The Nipah virus in particular is of concern because it is known to be transmitted from person to person, but it has a very high fatality rate, which makes it a pandemic possibility.” There is no gender. LayV appears to be much less lethal, but probably not easily transmitted from person to person. ” he tweeted. “At this stage, LayV doesn’t look like a repeat of Covid-19, but it poses a looming threat posed by many pathogens circulating in wild and domestic populations that can infect humans. It’s even more of a reminder.” he added in another tweet.

