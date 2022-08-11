CDC relaxes Covid-19 quarantine and testing guidelines as it marks new phase of pandemic

P.According to the latest recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, people without an up-to-date Covid-19 vaccine and who have been exposed to someone with coronavirus no longer need to quarantine.

Instead, just wear the mask in an indoor environment for 10 days and test it on day 5, according to the guidance.

The new guidelines could also reduce the testing burden for schools. Although people showing symptoms of Covid should be tested, the recommendation states, “In general community settings, more extensive screening is cost-effective, especially when Covid-19 prevalence is low.” It may not be highly effective.” Such extensive testing may be conducted in specific settings such as long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.

Government agencies no longer recommend ‘test-to-stay’ policies for schools, requiring unvaccinated children exposed to someone with Covid to stay in school as long as they test negative instead of quarantining I can.

Sarah Lee, a school health expert at the CDC, said the “stay test” guideline was removed because authorities no longer recommend quarantines widely. But she said at a press conference that schools would use extensive testing during outbreaks or periods of high Covid-19 prevalence, for events such as sports tournaments and proms, and for after-school vacations. He said he could continue to consider it.

Taken together, the new guidance is not presented as a list of things to do or avoid, but instead as a list of what environments pose a higher infection threat (indoor, crowded environments with poor ventilation) and who has a higher Provides more general guidelines for what is in the state. Risk of more serious consequences of Covid infection — basically older people and people with other health problems, especially if they are unvaccinated or not up to date.

For example, the guidelines do not emphasize physical distancing as a specific strategy for people to follow, instead framing it as one step people can take to reduce their risk of contracting Covid. , people can assess the need to take precautions such as distancing and wearing masks based on local infection levels and ventilation conditions in the area they live in.

One recommendation that has not changed is that Covid-19 patients should be quarantined for at least five days, possibly longer, depending on the severity of their illness and whether symptoms persist. If she leaves isolation on day 5, she will have to wear the mask until day 10, or she must test negative twice over a 48-hour period before she stops wearing the mask.

The CDC described the latest guidance as “streamlining” its policy. This is a framework that can help people move forward from the acute phase of the pandemic while trying to protect themselves from the ongoing spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“This guidance not only acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but that Covid-19 will not seriously disrupt our daily lives,” said Greta Masetti, one of the authors of the CDC guidelines, in a statement. It also helps you to

From vaccinations and boosters, officials Therapies like Evusheld For masking and ventilation. But it added that the new guidelines would help minimize the risk of serious illness and the burden on the health system, “while reducing barriers to social, educational and economic activity.”

Guidelines come as countries come in perhaps in a new phase The virus’ persistently high infection rate, once a dismal number of daily deaths, is also the virus many experts predict will be a consistent pattern, at least in the near future.

That’s exactly what the CDC’s latest recommendation is. In most cases, the actual policy would have to be set at the state or local level, and political leaders largely backed off on mandatory mitigation efforts months ago.

Already, most communities and individuals have moved away from adopting precautionary measures. CDC still recommends that people living in areas with high levels of infection: About 40% of the community As of Thursday — wearing masks in public indoor settings, many people don’t seem to be looking to the CDC’s map to decide whether to wear one.

However, as schools and colleges welcome students back home, the latest guidelines are also arriving, and some districts can rely on their agencies for best practices regarding issues such as testing and distance.

As noted by the CDC, the vast majority of people in the country (about 95% of people) have taken some protective measures against Covid, either through vaccinations, previous infections, or both.February 2022 Current, 3 out of 4 children already had Covid At least once, according to a federal study. and from mid-Junethe vaccine is available for children from the age of 6 months.

As the guidance states, “The high levels of immunity induced by vaccines and infections and the availability of effective treatments and preventive tools significantly increase the risk of medically significant Covid-19 disease. decreased.”