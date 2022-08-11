Salt substitutes may lower heart attack and stroke risk, study finds

Studies show that dietary salt substitutes help lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease.

In a meta-analysis, researchers found that salt substitutes could lower blood pressure in all participants, regardless of geography, age, gender, history of hypertension, or weight.

Systolic blood pressure decreased by 1.53 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure decreased by 0.95 mmHg for each 10% decrease in the proportion of sodium chloride in the salt substitute.

After a recent study found Adding table salt to your diet may shorten your life researchers are looking for more answers to help keep Ticker looking its best. Researchers have discovered that replacing substitutes can have significant heart health benefits.

Meta-analysis published in British medical journal heart Dietary salt substitutes can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease anywhere in the world.This study was recently published Salt Substitution and Stroke Research China’s (SSaSS) found a salt substitute that could reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and early death. Scientists, however, have wondered whether this result can be considered a global result, or whether it is tied specifically to China.

To test this, the researchers used the SSaSS study and additional clinical trials published by August 2021 to determine the effects of salt alternatives on heart health on a global scale. We used data from 21 relevant studies involving approximately 32,000 people from , Europe, the Western Pacific, the Americas, and Southeast Asia.

Final data showed that salt substitutes could lower blood pressure in all participants, regardless of geography, age, sex, history of hypertension, body weight, baseline blood pressure, or baseline levels of urinary sodium and potassium. Overall, the drop in systolic blood pressure (the higher number representing the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body) was 4.61 mmHg and the drop in diastolic blood pressure (the lower number representing the arterial pressure when the heart contracts) was 4.61 mmHg. drop filled with blood) was 1.61 mmHg.

In addition, data drawn from five of these trials involving more than 24,000 participants show that salt substitutes reduce the risk of premature death from any cause by 11%, cardiovascular disease by 13%, heart attack or found to reduce the risk of stroke by 11%. .

What is salt substitute?

Salt substitutes are options that people can use to lower blood pressure. Part of the sodium chloride (typical salt) is replaced with potassium chloride (mineral potassium). This is because although they taste similar, they have different nutritional profiles. Evelina Grayver, MD, FACC , Director of the Women’s Heart Program at the Katz Institute for Women. She points out that most of these potassium salts have up to 70% less sodium than standard table salt and can help improve blood pressure. Other salt substitutes include:

MSG

Dr. Graber explains that Despite years of bad publicity, this product simply combines sodium with glutamate, an amino acid found in foods such as mushrooms, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Although they say they have found it to be completely safe to consume, some people may have strong reactions to it and experience unpleasant short-term symptoms.

nutritional yeast

A nutty, cheese-flavored seasoning that has recently become popular among vegans. It’s made from inactivated brewer’s and baker’s yeast and is often fortified with B vitamins, says Dr. Graeber. It helps bring out the flavor of the dish.

liquid amino

this It looks similar to soy sauce and is made by treating soybeans with an acidic solution to break them down into amino acids, Graber says. Coconut sap can also be fermented with water for a soy-free version.

seaweed flakes

Dried seaweed, algae, and kelp provide a salty flavor with 95% less sodium than table salt, Dr. Graber says. It is also rich in nutrients such as fiber, magnesium and iron.

pink himalayan salt

sodium products, Because it’s minimally processed and hand-harvested in Pakistan, it offers a natural alternative to table salt, Dr. Graber says.

What is the role of sodium and potassium in heart health?

Sodium is an essential mineral used for proper nerve and muscle function, explains Dr. Graeber. Too much sodium in your bloodstream draws water into your blood vessels, increasing volume and pressure Over time, this high blood pressure can stretch and damage blood vessels, making it easier for plaque to build up, impeding blood flow and making it harder for the heart to do its job.

of American Heart Association (AHA) recommends a maximum of 2,300 milligrams of salt per day, ideally no more than 1,500 mg for people with high blood pressure. According to the AHA, the average American sodium intake is close to 3,400 mg per day.

“To be clear, one teaspoon of table salt has 2,325 milligrams of sodium, which automatically exceeds the AHA’s recommended intake,” Dr. Graber says.

To combat this, they recently Updated guidelines The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests choosing and cooking foods with little or no salt. Issuing Voluntary Guidelines Reduce salt intake in the food industry.

So what does potassium have to do with all this? Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN, nutrition consultant and author small change diet “Sodium and potassium work together to help our bodies maintain fluid volume. Sodium maintains extracellular water in the body, while potassium maintains intracellular water.”

Potassium has long been associated with heart health, and recent research suggests Potassium-rich foods may promote heart health in women “Potassium helps our bodies excrete sodium through the urine and relax the walls of blood vessels, both of which help lower blood pressure,” says Dr. Gans.

How to reduce salt in your diet

Salt substitutes are a great option for anyone trying to replace salt. Gans warns to be careful if you are: too much potassium can be harmful to your body. Nonetheless, the researchers in this meta-analysis noted that no adverse effects of increased potassium intake were detected in participants.

moreover, George Fernein, M.D. The chief of cardiology at New York University Langone Hospital, he feels the meta-analysis, while interesting, is not enough to strongly recommend people start using salt substitutes to treat high blood pressure. “Treatment for high blood pressure is still exercise, weight loss, a low/no salt diet, and blood pressure medications if your doctor deems it appropriate,” he says.

To reduce sodium in the diet (in addition to prescribed medications), Gans recommends herbs and spices such as rosemary, onion powder, thyme, celery seed, garlic, ginger, parsley, or acidic foods such as lemon juice. We propose to look at the ingredients of Alternatively, if cooking with less salt, add balsamic vinegar for extra flavor. Plus, ingredients like black pepper and Nutritional Her Yeast have a lot to do with your diet, she says.

“Salt consumption is only part of heart health,” says Gans. low sodium diet ,Such The Diet to Stop Hypertension (DASH) Diet Exercise regularly, have a good sleep schedule, and maintain a healthy weight. For more help, a registered dietitian can guide you through dietary choices when planning a low-sodium diet, says Gans.