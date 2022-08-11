Health
Lyme disease: What you need to know about a potential new vaccine and when it will be available
what’s happening
VLA15, the first Lyme disease vaccine candidate in 20 years, has entered final clinical trials.
why it matters
About 476,000 Americans get Lyme disease each year. If left untreated, it can lead to serious neurological problems such as facial paralysis and brain fog.
As many as 476,000 Americans are infected with Lyme disease each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionInfection can cause an obvious rash and flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
But left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to more serious consequences, including arthritis, facial paralysis, brain fog, and neuralgia.
Patients are usually treated with antibiotics such as doxycycline. But a new drug from Pfizer and French drugmaker Valneva could be the next (and only) Lyme disease vaccine available in the United States. The pharmaceutical company has initiated final human clinical trials of his vaccine candidate, VLA15. If the Phase 3 trial is successful, the companies said they are considering applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within about three years.
“As the global incidence of Lyme disease increases, it is more important than ever to provide people with new options to protect themselves from the disease,” said Annalisa Anderson, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research and development. has become important to said in a statement.
Here’s what you need to know about VLA15 and Lyme disease. We will introduce the mechanism, inspection method, approval time, etc.
Learn more about COVID vaccineshere’s what you need to know COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall When Where you can get a COVID vaccination for your child.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease, or borreliosis, is a bacterial infection that is transmitted to humans through the bite of a tick carrying Borrelia bergdorferi. In the United States, the most common carriers are black-legged or deer ticks.
Famous for its characteristic “bull’s eye” rash, Lyme disease is considered the most common insect-borne disease in the northern hemisphere. Human expansion into wooded environments, as well as climate change, are contributing to an increase in Lyme disease “especially in the context of global warming,” said a Wilderness Medicine expert at Stanford Health Care. Dr. James Marvel told CNETThis is because it creates an environment favorable to ticks.
Early symptoms of Lyme disease are often ignored or misunderstood, leaving time for more serious complications to occur.
“As the geographic reach of Lyme disease expands, the medical need for vaccination against Lyme disease is steadily increasing,” Pfizer said in a statement.
read more: How to avoid ticks and prevent Lyme disease
Is there already a Lyme disease vaccine?
The FDA previously approved a Lyme disease vaccine called Lymerix in 1998. His Lymerix, manufactured by SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline), reduced new infections in adults by nearly 80%. According to the journal Epidemiology and Infection.
However, some patients testified that they later developed arthritis. could not be displayed Link, media coverage of the allegations led to decreased use and decreased sales at the time.Lymerix withdrew from the market in 2002 after just three years.
When will the new Lyme disease vaccine hit the market?
VLA15 study allowed “Fast Track” designation Approved by the FDA in July 2017.
If the latest clinical trials are successful, Pfizer and Varneva say they will submit to the FDA and European Medicines Agency for approval in 2025.
How does the new Lyme disease vaccine work?
VLA15 targets the outer surface protein (OspA) of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.
According to a news release, “Blocking OspA inhibits the ability of bacteria to leave ticks and infect humans.”
Pfizer, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech, reports that VLA15 has so far demonstrated “strong immune responses and a satisfactory safety profile” in preclinical and clinical trials.
VLA15 works similarly to Lymerix, but omits regions of the protein that “were thought to be responsible for adverse events,” according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. reported by NPR.
How are Lyme disease vaccine studies conducted?
Approximately 6,000 participants ages 5 and older will be enrolled in up to 50 locations in countries where Lyme disease is endemic, including the United States, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.
Study subjects will receive three doses of 180 micrograms of VLA15 or placebo, followed by a booster dose.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your health care provider.
