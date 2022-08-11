Mental exhaustion can involve the accumulation of potentially toxic chemicals in the brain





Your work day doesn’t have to be exhausting with physical labor. A new study claims to have identified a functional reason why he feels tired after a day of mental exertion. Antonius Wiehler and Mathias Pessiglione, both researchers at the Pitiers-Salpetriere University Hospital in Paris, studywas published in biology todayLead author Wiehler and colleagues asked 40 volunteers to complete a “day” of 24 task trials divided into five sessions. This includes easy or difficult levels of cognitive control. What is Cognitive Control? cognitive control Actively and deliberately choosing appropriate emotions, actions, and thoughts according to the task and its context, and suppressing unhelpful and inappropriate habits. For example, if he chooses to keep reading engaging scientific news articles to better understand his brain, instead of clicking away he sees on TikTok, frogyou are showing off excellent cognitive control. The task was interspersed with choice trials, and volunteers were asked to choose between a monetary reward (a small value given immediately or a large value that required waiting). The team noted that volunteers who participated in cognitively demanding tasks were more likely to choose low-effort rewards with less waiting time to receive. take the easy way out The authors believe these decisions may be the result of an attempt to protect the brain from potentially toxic products accumulated during intense cognitive effort. “The prevailing theory suggests that fatigue is an illusion created by the brain to discourage us from doing what we are doing and turn us toward more satisfying activities,” said Pessiglione. The new study suggests that the purpose of fatigue is to “maintain the integrity of brain function,” according to the study. The team used a technique called magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to look at the brain metabolites produced during the participants’ “workdays.” From within the scanner he recorded three of the five sessions the team measured from two of his areas, an area of ​​the lateral prefrontal cortex (PFC) and a section of the visual cortex. The only metabolite that showed a significant temporal change as participants performed longer and more difficult tasks was glutamate, the major excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain. Glutamate is essential for many of the brain’s second-to-second functions, but it must be tightly regulated in the brain. Excessive release of glutamate, which is abundant in nerve cells, into the intercellular space can disrupt the delicate balance of brain signals, impair communication and, in severe cases, cause toxicity. Previous studies have noted that glutamate tends to accumulate in response to demanding or stressful work. It suggests that activation may be more expensive, so we think the brain may choose less taxing decisions when it’s tired. How can I overcome fatigue? However, this is only a theory. Importantly, this study was not designed in such a way as to reveal a cognitive role for excess glutamate in fatigue, but simply coincided with longer, more stressful working conditions. et al. hope that metabolic changes can provide a more accurate measure of severe mental fatigue than subjective self-reports, which are notoriously unreliable. They also note the need to investigate metabolite levels in conditions with chronic mental fatigue such as depression. Can these new discoveries be used to create innovative ways to fend off fatigue and exhaustion? Pessiglione’s suggestion is that the classic solutions are there for a reason. There is good evidence that glutamate is cleared from synapses during sleep. ” reference: Wiehler A, Branzoli F, Adanyeguh I, Mochel F, and Pessiglione M. A neurometabolic explanation of why all-day cognitive tasks alter control over economic decision-making. Current. Bio. 2022;32:1-12. Doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2022.07.010

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

