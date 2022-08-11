Health
Top 5 Monkeypox Myths, Debunked
When an infectious disease breaks out in a community, misinformation spreads like wildfire.And like the monkeypox epidemic of 2022, now officially international public health emergencythe spread of false information is dangerous.
Monkeypox is not a new disease, but certain aspects of this outbreak set it apart from previous cases. As such, there are some things that we know to be true about the overall behavior of this disease.
These are some common monkeypox myths.
Myth: Only gay men are at risk of monkeypox
Although it is true that the majority of people get monkeypox, just now that is men having sex with menAnyone can get monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation, age, gender, or any other demographic that can cast a shadow on the disease.
The reason it now mostly affects gay men is because, in an uncharacteristic movement, monkeypox is now spread primarily through sexual contact. So far, the disease has been mostly witnessed and contained within that community due to having physical contact and intimacy with bisexual and bisexual men.
However, cases have been reported in other demographics, including women and children. It can be contagious. Health officials also fear that shyness could discourage people from seeking needed care, including treatment and vaccines if they are exposed.Only gay men get monkeypox This misconception can also lead to ignoring the spread of the disease in other communities, making outbreak containment difficult.
read more: Monkeypox: What Gay and Bisexual Men Need to Know
Myth: Monkeypox is easy to catch
Unlike respiratory viruses (such as COVID-19) that spread relatively easily in a room full of people not touching each other, monkeypox physically close contact spread. This means that someone must come into direct contact with someone who has monkeypox symptoms and catch a monkeypox rash. Or roommates who share hand towels every day.
But the virus that causes monkeypox can survive on surfaces, especially in dark, cool, and low-humidity environments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So while it might be theoretically possible for someone to catch monkeypox from a contaminated surface, The current likelihood of this remains low. Part of this is amount of virus to which a person is exposed It affects whether you are infected (for example, sharing a bed with a monkeypox patient every night for a week is much more exposure than touching a public surface once). direct skin-to-skin contactSexual contact is the main way people were exposed to monkeypox during this outbreak, according to the CDC.
“If you pass someone at the grocery store, it’s not a situation where you’re at risk for monkeypox,” said Jennifer McQuiston, M.D., associate director of the Division of Serious Pathogens and Pathology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . said at a May briefing with the CDC.
read more: What to do if you think you have monkeypox
Myth: Monkeypox is a new disease
In short, no. Some countries in Africa have been battling monkeypox for years. Also, the disease is endemic in some areas (that is, within one area he is endemic all year round).The first human case of monkeypox was Discovered in the 1970sand there was a small outbreak (47 cases) in the United States associated with an imported pet prairie dog in 2003. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, most cases of monkeypox were found in remote rural areas. associated with direct contact with animals that could spread the disease.
Another thing that makes this outbreak stand out is that monkeypox cases are spreading in countries where they are not normally found without an association with international travel, such as the United States, Canada and some European countries. . It is also spread primarily through close contact and is found in adult males.
The current monkeypox epidemic Associated with a case discovered by a Nigerian infectious disease doctor in 2017, NPR reported. Dr. Dimie Ogoina identified a case with features more like monkeypox. Ogoina then realized that the outbreak in Nigeria was spreading among men associated with sexual contact. This contrasts with an increase in cases among children who are at higher risk of severe disease (who were commonly affected in monkeypox-endemic countries). As it spread beyond, it’s possible that his and his teammates’ warnings to the wider medical community fell on deaf ears.
Myth: Monkeypox is causing another lockdown in the US
Biden administration declares monkeypox a national disease public health emergency The federal move is set to free up more money and funding for resources, including vaccines and testing, and facilitate more information sharing between local, state and federal levels. It doesn’t mean states and cities will issue stay-at-home orders, as they did for COVID-19 before vaccines and treatments were available. Unlike monkeypox, COVID-19 is an entirely new virus that continues to spread easily among people with mild or no symptoms.
read more: Everything we know about monkeypox
Myth: There is no cure for monkeypox
US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 Gineos Approved, a vaccine to prevent monkeypox and smallpox for people at increased risk of contracting these diseases. The vaccine is currently being distributed to people at high risk of contracting monkeypox, but is being rolled out. full of supply problemsand scheduling was difficult for many.
There is another smallpox vaccine that can also be used for monkeypox. ACAM2000However, this is an older live-virus vaccine and is not safe for everyone, including those with compromised immune systems or certain skin conditions such as eczema. Treatments that have been used to treat smallpox are believed to be effective for monkeypox as well. Although most people can recover from monkeypox at home without medical intervention, those at higher risk of serious illness, such as those with compromised immune systems, prescribed an antiviral drug.
read more: Monkeypox cases up by more than 40% this week: symptoms to watch out for
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your health care provider.
