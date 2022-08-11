Dozens of cases confirmed in China

Share on Pinterest Scientists believe that a new rangya henipa virus (LayV) likely passed from shrews to humans. China now has more than 30 confirmed cases.Erhard Nerger/Getty Images More than 30 people in China have been infected with the newly confirmed virus.

Symptoms of Langya Henipa Virus (LayV) include fever, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, pain, nausea, headache and vomiting.

Researchers believe the virus spread from animals to humans, in this case from shrews.

So far, no infected person has died.

Experts have also found no evidence that the virus can be transmitted between humans. An international team of scientists has identified a new virus called LayV. zoonotic disease like the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and many other pathogens that spread from animals to humans. However, no one infected with the new virus died. Furthermore, the scientists say there is no evidence that the virus spread among people, although they acknowledge the sample size was too small to be certain. Researchers based in China, Singapore and Australia will release details of their findings on August 4. New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers identified LayV during routine surveillance of potential zoonotic patients in three hospitals in eastern China from 2018 to 2021. The first patient was a 53-year-old woman who presented to the hospital in December 2018 with fever, headache and other symptoms. Researchers sequenced the viral genome from a swab sample of the woman’s throat. During the study period, researchers identified 35 other people infected with LayV. Of these, 26 he was infected only with LayV (no other viruses). All participants in the study had a history of recent contact with animals.

Fever was the most common symptom among people infected with LayV and occurred in all patients. Other symptoms include fatigue, coughing, muscle aches, pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting. Some people have low platelet counts, low white blood cell counts, and poor liver and kidney function. In this study, no patients died of illness due to LayV infection. Although the virus appears to pose a low risk, Anthony P. SchmidtA professor of molecular virology at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania, said fewer than 40 people were infected. Therefore, they may not be representative of the entire population. “If the virus causes a massive outbreak affecting hundreds or thousands of people, some with pre-existing conditions, we may see more severe cases of the disease.

To identify potential sources of LayV, researchers tested samples of goats, dogs, pigs, cows, and 25 species of small wild animals raised in infected patient villages. They found LayV antibodies in a small number of goats and dogs (less than 5% of animals tested). Among wild animals, they found “predominantly” LayV genetic material (RNA) in shrews (27% of animals tested). “[This finding] “This suggests that shrews may be the natural host of LayV,” said the researchers. However, it is not clear whether humans were infected directly from shrews or through intermediate animals. Doctor Ben-Hur Lee Professor of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City; I have written On Twitter, “LayV [has] It has been sporadically released from shrews to humans, causing pneumonia and influenza-like symptoms. Furthermore, “no deaths have been reported and there is no evidence of subsequent human transmission … continued surveillance is important,” he said.

Of the 35 people infected with LayV since 2018, none of the cases appear to be related, the researchers said in their paper. they did too contact tracing There is no evidence that an infected person spread the virus to close contacts. However, researchers say the number of close contacts with infected patients is “too small” to determine whether LayV can spread among people. Because the 35 infections in the study occurred over several years and there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission, Schmidt said, “there doesn’t seem to be any immediate cause for alarm.” However, in the long run it’s a different story. The results of this study suggest that people come in contact with LayV-infected animals and sometimes become infected themselves. “Every time that happens, the virus can adapt within the new human host and become more susceptible to infecting others. “Given enough chances, it is feared that bad luck will eventually hit and the virus will adapt in the right way to cause a severe outbreak,” he added. Animal-to-human virus spillovers – we often forget, but humans are animals too – are nothing new. But climate change, unregulated wildlife trade, deforestation and increased urbanization are concerns. Risk of zoonotic transmission . Schmidt said it’s difficult to know if these types of spillover events are on the rise or if we’re just getting better at detecting them. “In the past when someone got sick, [of one of these transmissions], it remains a ‘mysterious disease,'” he said. “Now we sometimes solve mysteries, revealing previously hidden ramifications.”