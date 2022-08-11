Health
Dozens of cases confirmed in China
- More than 30 people in China have been infected with the newly confirmed virus.
- Symptoms of Langya Henipa Virus (LayV) include fever, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, pain, nausea, headache and vomiting.
- Researchers believe the virus spread from animals to humans, in this case from shrews.
- So far, no infected person has died.
- Experts have also found no evidence that the virus can be transmitted between humans.
An international team of scientists has identified a new virus called LayV.
However, no one infected with the new virus died. Furthermore, the scientists say there is no evidence that the virus spread among people, although they acknowledge the sample size was too small to be certain.
Researchers based in China, Singapore and Australia will release details of their findings on August 4. New England Journal of Medicine.
Researchers identified LayV during routine surveillance of potential zoonotic patients in three hospitals in eastern China from 2018 to 2021.
The first patient was a 53-year-old woman who presented to the hospital in December 2018 with fever, headache and other symptoms. Researchers sequenced the viral genome from a swab sample of the woman’s throat.
During the study period, researchers identified 35 other people infected with LayV. Of these, 26 he was infected only with LayV (no other viruses). All participants in the study had a history of recent contact with animals.
Fever was the most common symptom among people infected with LayV and occurred in all patients. Other symptoms include fatigue, coughing, muscle aches, pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting.
Some people have low platelet counts, low white blood cell counts, and poor liver and kidney function.
In this study, no patients died of illness due to LayV infection.
Although the virus appears to pose a low risk, Anthony P. SchmidtA professor of molecular virology at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania, said fewer than 40 people were infected. Therefore, they may not be representative of the entire population.
“If the virus causes a massive outbreak affecting hundreds or thousands of people, some with pre-existing conditions, we may see more severe cases of the disease.
To identify potential sources of LayV, researchers tested samples of goats, dogs, pigs, cows, and 25 species of small wild animals raised in infected patient villages.
They found LayV antibodies in a small number of goats and dogs (less than 5% of animals tested). Among wild animals, they found “predominantly” LayV genetic material (RNA) in shrews (27% of animals tested).
“[This finding] “This suggests that shrews may be the natural host of LayV,” said the researchers. However, it is not clear whether humans were infected directly from shrews or through intermediate animals.
Doctor Ben-Hur Lee Professor of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York City; I have written On Twitter, “LayV [has] It has been sporadically released from shrews to humans, causing pneumonia and influenza-like symptoms.
Furthermore, “no deaths have been reported and there is no evidence of subsequent human transmission … continued surveillance is important,” he said.
Of the 35 people infected with LayV since 2018, none of the cases appear to be related, the researchers said in their paper.
they did too
However, researchers say the number of close contacts with infected patients is “too small” to determine whether LayV can spread among people.
Because the 35 infections in the study occurred over several years and there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission, Schmidt said, “there doesn’t seem to be any immediate cause for alarm.”
However, in the long run it’s a different story.
The results of this study suggest that people come in contact with LayV-infected animals and sometimes become infected themselves.
“Every time that happens, the virus can adapt within the new human host and become more susceptible to infecting others.
“Given enough chances, it is feared that bad luck will eventually hit and the virus will adapt in the right way to cause a severe outbreak,” he added.
Animal-to-human virus spillovers – we often forget, but humans are animals too – are nothing new.
But climate change, unregulated wildlife trade, deforestation and increased urbanization are concerns.
Schmidt said it’s difficult to know if these types of spillover events are on the rise or if we’re just getting better at detecting them.
“In the past when someone got sick, [of one of these transmissions], it remains a ‘mysterious disease,'” he said. “Now we sometimes solve mysteries, revealing previously hidden ramifications.”
LayV belongs to a family of viruses known as LayV.
More closely related to LayV are two other henipaviruses known to infect humans: Hendra virus and Nipah virus. They cause severe flu-like illness that is often fatal. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fruit bats are the natural host for both of these viruses, but they can also infect other animals. Hendra virus is transmitted by contact with an infected horse or with infected horse tissue or fluids.
Nipah virus can be transmitted to humans through exposure to infected bats, pigs, or bat urine. Human-to-human transmission has been reported for Nipah virus, but not for Hendra virus.
However, according to researchers, LayV is most closely related to the Mojang henipavirus. identified in southern China in 2012 After three miners developed severe pneumonia and died.
Lee and his colleagues
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/langya-henipavirus-layv-dozens-of-confirmed-cases-in-china-what-we-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- When Did Snapchat Facial Recognition Start August 11, 2022
- HPU recognized as winners of United Soccer Coaches academic awards August 11, 2022
- ‘Serious Matter’: Bernstein FBI Searches Trump House August 11, 2022
- Apple Back-to-School Sales 2022: Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and More August 11, 2022
- How Do You Obtain a Criminal Record? August 11, 2022