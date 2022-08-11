Bioengineered porcine corneas help restore vision

Share on Pinterest Future eye surgery may be easier with bioengineered porcine corneas. BSIP/Universal Image Group via Getty Images

In a pilot study, researchers said using bioengineered corneas made from pigs could restore vision to people who were blind.

Researchers say the new procedure is easier and more accessible than current corneal transplants.

Experts say more research is needed, but the new procedure may offer an alternative for some people with visual impairments.

largely 13 million people People all over the world are blind due to corneal problems.

Current, Corneal transplant It uses human donors, but only 1 in 70 people have access to this type of transplant.

Researchers are currently working on pig-derived corneal transplants. The long-term success of this new procedure could make it possible for people around the world to have vision-preserving surgery.

and pilot study Published today, researchers at Linkoping University in Sweden and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB said they have found a way to replace the human cornea using collagen molecules derived from pig skin.

Pig hides are highly refined and manufactured under strict conditions for human use. The researchers say they have succeeded in stabilizing collagen molecules to form a robust, transparent material that withstands handling and implantation into the eye.

Two important advantages of a bioengineered cornea are:

Human corneas should be used within 2 weeks after being removed from the donor. Bioengineered corneas can be stored for up to 2 years.

The pig skin used to create the cornea was a by-product of the food industry, readily available and economically advantageous.

“Bioengineered corneas are useful in limited situations. They replace the middle layer of the cornea,” he said. Dr. Kathryn Colby, Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “If you think of the cornea as a sandwich, the top and bottom layers are the bread. The meat is in the middle. It may also help with corneal scarring. ”

Scientists have also developed a new minimally invasive treatment for keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea thins. This condition can lead to blindness.

The current treatment for this disease is corneal transplantation, in which a doctor removes the patient’s cornea and uses surgical sutures to stitch it to the donor’s cornea. This surgery is usually done in a large university hospital.

“For advanced diseases of the cornea keratoconus Or for dystrophies, bioengineered corneas are preferred over human corneas for several reasons. ” Merdad RafatPhD, and Neil RisePh.D., a researcher at Linköping University, told Healthline. With the human cornea, the procedure is more complicated, wound healing takes longer, and there is a risk of human tissue rejection, but this is not a problem with bioengineered materials.”

The method of Dr. Rafat and Dr. Lagali does not remove the patient’s cornea. Instead, a small incision is most often made with a precision laser. They said doctors could make manual incisions with simple surgical instruments if needed. No stitch required.