Health
Bioengineered porcine corneas help restore vision
- In a pilot study, researchers said using bioengineered corneas made from pigs could restore vision to people who were blind.
- Researchers say the new procedure is easier and more accessible than current corneal transplants.
- Experts say more research is needed, but the new procedure may offer an alternative for some people with visual impairments.
largely 13 million people People all over the world are blind due to corneal problems.
Current, Corneal transplant It uses human donors, but only 1 in 70 people have access to this type of transplant.
Researchers are currently working on pig-derived corneal transplants. The long-term success of this new procedure could make it possible for people around the world to have vision-preserving surgery.
and
Pig hides are highly refined and manufactured under strict conditions for human use. The researchers say they have succeeded in stabilizing collagen molecules to form a robust, transparent material that withstands handling and implantation into the eye.
Two important advantages of a bioengineered cornea are:
- Human corneas should be used within 2 weeks after being removed from the donor. Bioengineered corneas can be stored for up to 2 years.
- The pig skin used to create the cornea was a by-product of the food industry, readily available and economically advantageous.
“Bioengineered corneas are useful in limited situations. They replace the middle layer of the cornea,” he said. Dr. Kathryn Colby, Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “If you think of the cornea as a sandwich, the top and bottom layers are the bread. The meat is in the middle. It may also help with corneal scarring. ”
Scientists have also developed a new minimally invasive treatment for keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea thins. This condition can lead to blindness.
The current treatment for this disease is corneal transplantation, in which a doctor removes the patient’s cornea and uses surgical sutures to stitch it to the donor’s cornea. This surgery is usually done in a large university hospital.
“For advanced diseases of the cornea keratoconus Or for dystrophies, bioengineered corneas are preferred over human corneas for several reasons. ” Merdad RafatPhD, and Neil RisePh.D., a researcher at Linköping University, told Healthline. With the human cornea, the procedure is more complicated, wound healing takes longer, and there is a risk of human tissue rejection, but this is not a problem with bioengineered materials.”
The method of Dr. Rafat and Dr. Lagali does not remove the patient’s cornea. Instead, a small incision is most often made with a precision laser. They said doctors could make manual incisions with simple surgical instruments if needed. No stitch required.
In a pilot study, researchers tested the procedure in pigs and found it easier than traditional implants. Did.
Researchers report that all surgeries were without complications and the wounds healed quickly. All study participants took immunosuppressive eye drops for eight weeks to prevent rejection.
No complications were reported at the 2-year follow-up. Two years after surgery, the corneal thickness and curvature returned to normal, researchers said.
Before surgery, 14 of the 20 participants were blind. Two years later, the researchers reported that all had vision, and the three participants who were blind had perfect 20/20 vision.
Dr. Benjamin BartOphthalmologists at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in California typically perform four to six corneal transplants each month.
“In the US, this could be used for emergency surgery,” Bart told Healthline. We are very lucky, but this is a great alternative that we will be happy to discuss with our patients.”
Scientists have indicated that more extensive research needs to be completed. They also want to determine whether the technique and technology can treat other eye conditions.The results are then submitted to regulatory agencies for approval before the method is used in medicine. .
Their goal is to make their inventions universally available and affordable.
“With corneal tissue in short supply in many countries, having an alternative that can be used to restore vision is a major advance,” said Dr. Bart. “Corneal blindness is easily treatable. For many people, the question is whether they have an organization.”
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/bioengineered-cornea-from-pigs-shows-promise-in-helping-restore-sight-to-the-blind
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- When Did Snapchat Facial Recognition Start August 11, 2022
- HPU recognized as winners of United Soccer Coaches academic awards August 11, 2022
- ‘Serious Matter’: Bernstein FBI Searches Trump House August 11, 2022
- Apple Back-to-School Sales 2022: Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and More August 11, 2022
- How Do You Obtain a Criminal Record? August 11, 2022