Monkeypox symptoms are associated with the specific type of gender the patient had

Spanish researchers reported that certain sexual behaviors were associated with where monkeypox symptoms appeared on the bodies of infected individuals.

Proctitis, an inflammation of the rectal mucosa, was more likely in individuals who reported anal receptive sex, and nearly all those with ulcerative tonsillitis reported oral receptive sex, University Hospital Germans. Dr. Oriol Mitjà of Trias i Pujol made the discovery. With researchers in Badalona, ​​Spain, lancet.

“Lesion swabs showed the highest viral load, which, combined with the history of sexual exposure and the distribution of lesions, suggests that close contact is probably the dominant route of transmission in the current outbreak,” the group said. I am writing.

Our findings were consistent with more than three orders of magnitude higher viral load in lesional samples than in respiratory samples.

“Significantly higher viral loads in lesional swabs than in throat swabs require further investigation to determine whether respiratory infections are associated and require home respiratory isolation,” the researchers said. added.

Their study enrolled 181 monkeypox virus-infected patients from three sexual health clinics in Madrid and Barcelona. Of these patients, 166 were identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have had sex with men (MSM), and 15 were identified as heterosexual men or heterosexual women. rice field.

Investigators collected lesion, anal, and oropharyngeal swabs for PCR testing, surveyed patients for specific sexual practices, and asked them to report on the number of sexual partners and their sexual practices. Or receptive sex.

Proctitis was 31% absolute more likely in MSM who reported anal receptivity than other MSM (38% vs. 7%, P.<0.0001). These patients also had a higher frequency of viral prodrome than the group that did not report anally receptive sex (62% vs. 28%, P.<0.0001).

Among 18 of 19 patients with ulcerative tonsillitis who reported oral receptive sex, we found a higher skin viral load compared to throat swabs (mean cycle threshold 23 vs. 32, P.<0.0001).

“Our study strengthens the evidence that skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity is the primary mechanism of monkeypox transmission and has important implications for disease control,” the authors wrote. .

“The anorectal and genital epithelial pathways have the highest potential for the acquisition of sexually transmitted infections because they are less keratinized and have higher frequencies of antigen-presenting cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells,” they noted.

of Accompanying commentary, Dimie Ogoina, M.D., Ph.D., Niger Delta Teaching Hospital, Bayelsa, Nigeria, and president of the Nigerian Infectious Diseases Association, noted that the findings were similar to studies outside of countries where human monkeypox is endemic. did.

“Although there have been no previous reports of proctitis from countries where monkeypox is endemic, Nigeria reported an atypical presentation, including a genital rash as the first symptom and the absence of a distinct febrile prodrome. I am,” writes Ogoina.

Ogoina also pointed New England Journal of Medicine study Virus was found in semen in 29 of 32 samples tested for monkeypox in a cohort of 16 countries. Complications such as conjunctival lesions, acute kidney injury, and self-limiting myocarditis were reported in that study, but these were not observed by the Spanish researchers.

Mitja and co-authors note that 32 (18%) in their cohort contracted monkeypox despite previous smallpox immunization history, suggesting that “in the context of the current outbreak, vaccine-induced Further research is needed to better understand the protections offered.”

Limitations of the study did not include testing other bodily fluids such as blood or semen, but “it is still unclear whether these bodily fluids contribute to transmission of the monkeypox virus,” Ogoina said. pointed out.

“The authors also did not assess the time course of cycle threshold, which may have different peaks at different lesion sites during the natural course of human monkeypox,” he added.

Disclosure The researchers and Ogoina have not disclosed their ties to the industry.