Health
Alberta Monkeypox: 2,213 people signed up for vaccination
Eligible Albertans can now receive monkeypox vaccinations in nine cities across the province.
The vaccine was made available in Calgary and Edmonton at the end of July and is now also available in Edson, Fort McMurray, Grand Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and St. Paul.
According to Alberta Health, 2,213 Albertans have so far signed up for the monkeypox vaccine, with 1,498 doses having been administered as of Thursday.
According to Alberta Health, the majority of immunizations are in Alberta’s two largest cities, with 513 doses in Edmonton and 726 doses in Calgary.
Alberta has 19 confirmed cases of the virus so far, well below Ontario and Quebec with 478 and 425 respectively.
Dr. Linora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, said although the risk is low, she has been encouraged by vaccine availability so far.
“By administering the vaccine before exposure to the virus, we should be able to prevent infection quite effectively,” she said.
“By doing so, you are protecting the individual and you are also protecting the community.”
Vaccine eligibility
In Alberta, you are eligible to be vaccinated against monkeypox if you are 18 years of age or older and:
- Transgender, cisgender, or bisexual individuals who identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community and who meet at least one of the following three criteria: People who meet:
- Have recently (within the last 6 months) been diagnosed with an STD;
- plan to have sex outside of a mutually monogamous relationship or have had sex in the past 90 days;
- Anyone who has attended, or may plan to attend, or is working/volunteering in any setting of sexual contact (bathhouse, sex club, etc.) within the past 90 days.
- Sexual contact of the above individuals, and
- Staff and volunteers at social venues, venues, or events where sexual activity between men (the individuals listed above) may occur.
Alberta Health Immunization Strategy
To date, the majority of monkeypox cases occur in men who have sex with other men.
As a result, Alberta Health recently changed its vaccination strategy to offer pre-exposure shots to certain groups of sexually active gay and bisexual men.
However, Sackinger stresses that the monkeypox virus can infect anyone through physical contact.
“In past outbreaks, it spread mostly to people who worked with infected animals, especially vets and children playing with pet prairie dogs,” she said.
“This is not a virus specific to ‘men who have sex with men.’ It is a community that is currently spreading and a community that needs to focus on containing the virus before it spreads further.”
Remove stigma
The decision to be vaccinated against monkeypox was an important one for Michael Connolly, who received his first vaccination two weeks ago.
As a local member of the gay community, he says it was important to do his part, but it was also important to understand that the virus does not discriminate based on sexual orientation.
“It’s part of the stigma because anyone can get monkeypox and it doesn’t necessarily require sexual contact. Because it makes it easier,” Connolly said.
“It’s very different from HIV and AIDS. You shouldn’t think it’s exactly the same or spreads in the same way. Be careful.”
Connolly said Alberta Health Service staff were kind and understanding, and that his experience was positive, but others still want the province to develop a more comprehensive approach to vaccines. I recommend that
Dr. Christopher Wells is Associate Professor at McEwan University in Edmonton and Chair of the Canadian Research Commission on the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth.
He said the Alberta government needs to do more to change its message about the monkeypox vaccine by improving communication with members of the LGBTQ community.
“Communications have a very demoralizing and critical tone,” said Wells.
“It’s certainly not sex positive. It actually reinforces a lot of the unfortunate stereotypes people have that gay men are overly sexualized and not monogamous.” gay”.
Wells adds that vaccination standards need to be developed differently, in a more open and inclusive way, to reach as many people as possible who want to be vaccinated.
He also said that the process of receiving vaccines involves providing healthcare workers with a large amount of personal information, which could lead members of the LGBTQ community to avoid vaccinations altogether. .
“Perhaps the people most at risk for monkeypox won’t get vaccinated because they don’t want to jeopardize their secrets, and they want to remain anonymous,” Wells said.
“We need to be vigilant with these types of messages and be careful not to reinforce outdated stereotypes or cause further harm to the LGBTQ community in terms of social acceptance, perception and inclusion. I think.”
Alberta Health has confirmed that it will work with community-based organizations such as Calgary Pride to expand monkeypox outreach during the celebrations, which run from August 26 to September 5.
What is Monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare disease first discovered in the rainforests of West and Central Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The West African strain has a mortality rate of 1-3%, while the Central African strain has a mortality rate of about 10%.
Despite its name, monkeypox is actually a misnomer. Because it most commonly infects small African mammals and rodents. The virus was first given its name in 1957 when two outbreaks of pox-like disease were discovered in crab-eating macaques used for research purposes.
The virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, but is generally less contagious. Symptoms include muscle aches, fever, headache, pox-like rash, and swollen lymph nodes.
In May 2022, new cases of monkeypox began to spread in Europe and North America, a mild form of smallpox that has seen a gradual increase in cases over the past decade.
Monkeypox is most commonly spread between humans and animals through close contact, touching wounds or bodily fluids, touching belongings that have come into contact with wounds, or eating infected meat.
In most cases, the virus clears up on its own in 2-4 weeks, but there is no proven cure or treatment regimen.
According to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, monkeypox vaccine is a variation of smallpox vaccine and should be given in two doses, one month apart.
